Crayon Partners with AWS Becomes its Generative AI Partner

Crayon partners with AWS and becomes its Generative AI Partner .

GenAIIC is a program that helps AWS customers successfully build and deploy generative AI solutions.

More than 50 percent of the proof-of-concept solutions developed through the GenAIIC are now in production for customers.

On Oct 3, 2024, Crayon achieved 1,000 customers and enhanced AWS collaboration.

Crayon Partners with AWS

Crayon, a global leader in digital transformation, announced on Monday that it will work with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, as part of the company’s new Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance. The Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance will help scale and expand the reach of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC), a program that helps AWS customers successfully build and deploy generative AI solutions.

Crayon said it will use GenAIIC’s proven methodology as part of the Partner Innovation Alliance and collaborate with AWS to help more customers globally access essential resources for proof-of-concept and production implementations, bringing industry- and region-specific expertise.

Florian Rosenberg, CTO at Crayon, said, “As generative AI capabilities continue to rapidly evolve, ensuring trust and compliance is paramount for enterprise adoption – especially in highly regulated industries. Through the Partner Innovation Alliance, we’ll collaborate closely with AWS to implement rigorous security, risk management and governance frameworks that allow our customers across Europe to confidently and responsibly leverage generative AI’s power.”

When did the journey begin?

The company said it first launched the AWS GenAIIC in June 2023 to connect customers with AWS AI/ML scientists and strategy experts and help companies envision, identify, and develop generative AI solutions. Since its launch, the GenAIIC has helped thousands of customers, including DoorDash, Nasdaq, and the PGA TOUR, achieve success with generative AI, and more than 50 percent of the proof-of-concept solutions developed through the GenAIIC are now in production for customers.

Crayon Achieves 1,000 Customers and Enhances AWS Collaboration

On Oct 3, 2024, Crayon said it marked the anniversary of its four-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), having achieved several significant milestones during the last 12 months.

Signing its SCA with AWS in May 2023 has helped Crayon to build on its existing relationship as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, including through the creation of a Crayon team of 500 AWS-certified experts worldwide, the company said in a statement.

Melissa Mulholland, CEO, Crayon, said, “These milestones are a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise in leveraging AWS technologies to deliver impactful solutions. As a premier-tier partner, we empower customers of all sizes to access AWS programs that mitigate migration and modernization costs. At Crayon, customer service is paramount – we ensure every client receives optimized platforms and exceptional experiences.”

About Crayon

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon employs over 3,300 people across nearly 40 locations worldwide and helps customers build the commercial and technical foundation for a successful digital transformation journey. Delivering a reliable services framework, Crayon enables its customers to right-size and optimize their IT estates to unlock the potential of technology and accelerate innovation.