CratD2C Smartchain Launches an Exclusive Private Token Sale and Names Ethereum Visionary Herbert Sterchi to Board

San Francisco, October 10, 2024 – In a move set to redefine the blockchain landscape, CratD2C Smartchain has launched its exclusive private token sale, open until November 30, and has proudly announced the appointment of Herbert Sterchi, a pivotal figure from Ethereum’s inception, to its Board of Directors.

Secure Your Stake in the Future – Private Token Sale Open For a Limited Time!

CratD2C is now rolling out the red carpet for savvy investors with its private token sale, an invitation to be at the vanguard of blockchain’s next big leap. This isn’t just an investment; it’s your ticket to the forefront of the D2C revolution:

Unbeatable Token Rates: Dive into the future at today’s prices with tokens offered at an exclusive rate, complete with significant bonuses for visionary investors.

A Blockchain Titan Joins the Charge

The game changes now as Herbert Sterchi, whose strategic acumen helped sculpt Ethereum, steps into CratD2C. Here’s what this means for CratD2C and for you:

Unmatched Expertise: Leverage Sterchi’s unparalleled blockchain insights to drive CratD2C’s platform to new pinnacles of innovation and efficiency.

Herbert Sterchi’s Vision for CratD2C:

“Joining CratD2C is like catching lightning in a bottle. Here lies the potential to redefine how the world buys and sells. I’m here to turn that potential into reality, making every transaction smarter, faster, and more secure.”

About CratD2C Smartchain:

Autonomous SmartChain, designed to revolutionize various sectors from manufacturing to real estate through its Layer-1 DPoS consensus mechanism. This architecture promises:

Security and Scalability: Offering unparalleled transaction finality and scalability, with minimal fees.

Join the Blockchain Revolution!

This is more than an announcement; it’s an invitation to be at the cutting edge of blockchain technology’s application in D2C markets. For investors, developers, or blockchain enthusiasts, CratD2C offers a unique opportunity to be part of a project that could set new standards in digital commerce.

For more details on how to participate in the private sale or to understand how Herbert Sterchi’s expertise will shape CratD2C’s future, contact the team or visit: www.cratd2csmartchain.io.

Contact for More:

Email: info@cratd2csmartchain.io

Website: www.cratd2csmartchain.io

This press release is a beacon for opportunity and change. Note that forward-looking statements herein reflect our current expectations and are subject to variation based on numerous factors.