Covalent Strengthens Ethereum’s Decentralization with DePin-Powered EWM Light Clients

Covalent is advancing Ethereum’s decentralization through the Ethereum Wayback Machine (EWM) Light Clients, a critical DePin-powered infrastructure designed to preserve Ethereum’s historical data. As Ethereum continues to evolve, Covalent’s EWM ensures that the network’s history remains decentralized, accessible, and resilient, protecting it from centralization risks.

The EWM Light Client is an essential addition to the EWM, designed to decentralize the validation and preservation of Ethereum’s historical data. Rather than relying on centralized data centers, the Light Clients allow smaller, independent participants to contribute, reinforcing Ethereum’s decentralization. This initiative is a core part of the RUN EWM campaign, which encourages participants to actively support Ethereum’s original mission of becoming a secure, scalable, and trustless network.

By running EWM Light Clients, participants validate proofs within the Covalent Network, helping ensure the accuracy and completeness of Ethereum’s historical data. This decentralized approach not only preserves Ethereum’s history but also ensures that the network remains resilient as it scales.

Key Updates:

Since the launch of the EWM Light Client Testnet, substantial progress has been made:

400+ participants live on the EWM Light Client Testnet, contributing to Ethereum’s decentralized infrastructure.

Due to high demand, testnet capacity has been increased from 250 to 500 spots , offering more participants the opportunity to join the testnet and support Ethereum’s decentralized mission.

Three version updates have been successfully rolled out, addressing bugs and improving the user experience.

Over 2 million Data Availability Samples (DAS) have been verified, demonstrating the strength of the EWM’s decentralized infrastructure.

7,000+ participants are on the waitlist, showing the growing excitement around this DePin-powered initiative.

Please note, there is no selection process to participate in the EWM Light Client Testnet. The waitlist is being processed in sequential batches, and participants will be onboarded accordingly. For those who have not yet received an email, patience is appreciated as the waitlist is being worked through.

The Road Ahead

As the mainnet launch approaches, Covalent aims to first onboard 2,500 participants, supported by a 15-20% APY rewards profile on mainnet. This expansion is crucial for building a robust decentralized infrastructure that preserves Ethereum’s historical data while enabling the network to grow securely and transparently.

Join the Movement: Be Part of Ethereum's Future

Join the thousands already on the waitlist, and be part of the future of decentralized infrastructure with the EWM Light Client. Together, we’re proving that decentralization isn’t just a theory—it’s a reality we’re building today.

Learn more: Dive deeper into the EWM Light Client and its role in the Ethereum Wayback Machine by exploring the whitepaper.

Join the Community: Stay connected with the community and get the latest updates by joining the Telegram and Discord community.

About Covalent

Covalent is the leading modular data infrastructure layer dedicated to solving major challenges in blockchain and AI, including verifiability, decentralized AI inference, and Long-Term Data Availability. Its large reservoir of structured, verifiable data enhances decentralized training and inference, reducing the risk of manipulated or biased AI models. Additionally, the Ethereum Wayback Machine ensures secure, decentralized access to Ethereum’s transaction data. Trusted by over 3,000 leading organizations, Covalent powers AI, DeFi, GameFi, and more with unfettered access to on-chain data from over 200 blockchains.

