Could Rollblock Replicate Meme Coins’ Success After BONK and WIF’s 2024 Dominance?

Meme coin whales reaped big yields last year. But as 2025 gets underway, meme coins appear to have entered a free fall as investors seek more promising opportunities to guard their profits for long-term growth.

Rollblock (RBLK), a new iGaming token in presale, is one of the top crypto gems where the fortunes are being poured. Let’s find out why RBLK is tipped to replicate BONK and WIF‘s success in 2025 with an 880% growth.

New iGaming token RBLK set to beat BONK and WIF

Rollblock is an emerging iGaming protocol on Ethereum currently sailing through presale stage 9. This GameFi project has experienced a 360% growth, and analysts posit it will stage another 540% rally before the ICO ends!

The platform’s executive revenue-sharing strategies and deflationary tokenomics are the major bullish factors driving its historic performance.

This iGaming titan allocates up to 30% of its weekly gross gaming revenues for RBLK token repurchases. Some of the token stash is redistributed to RBLK token holders as a weekly dividend for providing liquidity into the platform.

The rest are permanently sent to a dead address, slowly depleting the 1 billion RBLK circulating supply to bolster the token market value and push the price upwards.

Further, Rollblock introduces advanced AI, crypto, and other strategies into its online platform, making it a top choice for Gen Z betters thanks to more competitive odds.

As crypto igaming trends continue to rise, Rollblock’s innovative features position it to rise into a multi-billion online igaming platform in the massive half-trillion industry.

That would spark a stratospheric price action for RBLK, with some analysts predicting a 50x move once the project launches in the open market.

BONK blessed investors with over 5x returns in 2024

BONK provided two killer investment opportunities in 2024. The meme coin started the year trading at a low of $0.00000933 before surging over 5x to peak at $0.000048 in March.

That sparked a profit-taking madness, pushing BONK down into the $0.000015 region. Whales sprung into action again, thrusting BONK to an ATH of $0.0000623, finishing the year with another 4x multiplier.

However, BONK has been tumbling in the past 10 weeks, crashing down to $0.000028 as investors seek out new altcoins that haven’t had a chance to moon yet.

WIF tumbles despite over 33%

WIF started 2024 at lows of $0.085 before surging upwards to reach an ATH of $4.86 in March, pulling more than a 57x multiplier. Five months later, WIF trickled down to $1. In its end-of-year rally, WIF revisited its ATH, returning an impressive 4.8x yield.

However, WIF has been on a free fall over the past seven weeks as traders cash out, trickling back down to hover at $1.4. Despite a 79% bullish community sentiment, WIF collapsed over 33% in the past month, leaving bagholders with a 280% yearly ROI.

Meme coin whales turn to Rollblock

Over the past weeks, crypto whales have gobbled over 53 million RBLK tokens, pushing the ICO past $8.9 million. Tokens are flying off the shelves at $0.046 in stage 9 and only about 16 million coins remain before the price jumps to $0.052 in stage 10.

