Could ER20 Token Cutoshi Be The Next Big Name In The Meme Coin Space?

The top trending coins on CoinGecko and the biggest 24 hour gainers, are all meme coins.

Similarly, some of the best profits have been posted by memecoins over the longer weekly, monthly and yearly time frames, such as Peanut the Squirrel, up by 261% this week and 2058% on the yearly and BONK, which is up by 78% on the weekly and 1586% on the yearly.

Investors are taking an interest in Cutoshi, an Ethereum-based meme coin with a twist.

What Is Cutoshi And What Makes It Different?

Cutoshi is an adorable cat-based meme coin built on Ethereum and inspired by the Chinese Lucky Cat.

Just like the waving cat figurines seen in many Asian homes and businesses, the blockchain version of Lucky Cat is intended to serve as a symbol and talisman of good luck, bringing prosperity to people’s digital assets.

Cutoshi is the figurehead for a token with an agenda, to introduce millions of new people to the benefits of DeFi.

Are You DeFi Curious?

In 2023, Uniswap did a survey asking CeFi users if they wanted to use DeFi.

The results were clear: CeFi users said they were curious about exploring DeFi but were more likely to get involved if there’s access to educational resources, a smoother user experience, and solid support to help them navigate the learning curve.

Since that survey took place, many of those barriers to entry have been removed or fixed, including:

Better wallets such as Rabby let you see your whole portfolio.

More regulatory clarity is on the way, under the upcoming Trump administration.

BTC’s massive rise in price.

Memecoin like BONK appreciating.

Adoption by TradFi institutions in the form of the Spot ETFs.

The biggest barriers remaining have to do with educational resources, increased user support and more effective payments including P2P transfers.

How Cutoshi Solves These Problems

The Cutoshi team is building a community-based platform that includes a cross-chain DEX. This solves the problems of effective payments, as they are cheap and private. It also makes crypto easier to use since it works across multiple blockchains.

The Cutoshi DEX even offers P2P trading, which aligns with the privacy-focused ethics of BTC inventor and Cutoshi inspiration, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The involvement of the community from a grassroots perspective will increase participation and ensure greater user support, with over 1500 people farming the token right now before it launches on the wider market.

According to the chart above, it is the educational barrier that Cutoshi solves, with a simple yet appealing pixel art UI and the creation of their learning academy. This will cover all kinds of DeFi topics, from the beginner to the very complex.

Can The Project Gain Enough Attention?

The good news for Cutoshi holders is that it has already proven its popularity and how catchy the Lucky Cat meme and ecosystem can be. The token went viral on X in both the USA and Worldwide versions of the platform, trending in the number 1 spot.

The token has very active socials, with several thousands of followers, creating lots of Cutoshi posts, videos and memes every day.

The presale has already raised close to $1 million worth of investment, with the third stage of the presale already 36% sold out.

In just under a month, $CUTO has been listed on CoinMarketCap and is up 72% since its inception. This is a great sign for the project, to which new investors are still very early.

