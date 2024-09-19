CoSupport AI Drives 53% Increase in Customer Support Efficiency at Softorino

CoSupport AI, a company specializing in AI solutions, successfully enhanced customer service efficiency by implementing two AI systems at Softorino, a software development company.

The AI assistant implementation resulted in a 53% decrease in ticket full resolution time and a 45% reduction in ticket first response time. In addition, routine tasks were automated in the marketing and HR departments, with 44% of specialists saving 8-10 hours per week.

Background and Client Expectations

Softorino is a successful player in the software development market. The company’s products have been downloaded over 15 million times by users worldwide.

The request for implementation was initiated due to the company’s plans to scale its support service. While being successful in processing up to 350 requests per day, the company needed to double this ticket volume.

Mixed experiences with implementing six other AI solutions in customer support led the company to the CoSupport AI team. After the thorough analysis of Softorino’s needs, the decision was made to apply a comprehensive approach to AI implementation with a focus on customer service enhancement.

As a result of considerations, two solutions were implemented:

CoSupport Agent — an AI assistant for response semi-automation in customer service;

CoSupport BI — an AI assistant that helps derive insights from data for grounded decision making.

The CoSupport AI team faced three challenges in this project:

CoSupport Agent implementation into Zendesk chats.

CoSupport BI tuning for content SEO optimization.

CoSupport BI adjusting to decision-making regarding the choice of candidates who relate best to vacancies requirements.

In each task, the CoSuport AI team achieved considerable and measurable results. All outcomes are achieved in the time frame between January 12 (project start) and March 1 (AI solutions launch).

CoSupport Agent Implementation: Enhanced KPIs, Improved Customer Experience

AI allows for quick and cost-efficient customer service scaling up due to AI’s capabilities to create responses automatically. In the case of the CoSupport Agent, the AI assistant provides response suggestions, and response finalization is the human agents’ responsibility. Such semi-automation met the clients’ requirements since it made it possible to keep human agents in the loop.

After the solutions integration to Zendesk chats, customer support KPIs improved significantly:

The number of resolved tickets increased by 30%.

Ticket first response time decreased by 45%.

Ticket full resolution time became 53% faster.

“We got positive feedback from our customer service agents,” says Softorino’s customer service team lead. “Agents were surprised by the precision of the answers provided by an AI assistant. Accurate and relevant responses speed up ticket processing. Moreover, the generated responses are human-like, especially as the AI model learns from conversations.”

Ultimately, the solution demonstrated high accuracy in responses and a lack of propensity to hallucinate, which is exactly what the team expected from it.

CoSupport BI Implementation: Routine Automation and Creativity

Softorino was interested in operational process optimization throughout the team. In response to this need, CoSupport BI was implemented in marketing and HR teams.

In the marketing team, CoSupport BI assisted the marketing specialist in two tasks:

Content SEO optimization.

Creation of texts for social media posts and email campaigns.

According to Softorino’s marketing specialists, CoSupport BI can create content requiring no more than 5% adjustments. This efficiency surpasses other solutions that need up to 30% editing.

In the HR department, CoSupport BI contributed to the process of CV evaluation and decision-making. It matched vacancies requirements and matched them with candidates’ skills.

Based on HR specialists’ feedback, the solution ensures a three times faster decision-making speed.

According to the general CoSupport BI estimation by the marketing and HR teams, most specialists find the solution beneficial:

78% use CoSupport BI on a daily basis.

56% report that the AI assistant aids them in all aspects of their responsibilities.

33% now find it hard to imagine their workflow without AI.

One more remarkable benefit is the solution’s ability to save time. Feedback from Softorino’s marketing and HR specialists indicates that the solution saves 8-10 hours per week for 44% of them.

The CoSupport Customer Implementation Is On the Way

Two solutions implementation hit all the goals that were set for the CoSupport AI team. It served as the ground for plans to implement one more CoSupport AI solution — CoSupport Customer. On its way to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction, Softorino’s team plans to provide up to 80% automation in customer support.

“We’re proud of achieving such remarkable results,” comments CoSupport AI CEO Roman Lutsyshyn. “Our next goal is to implement the third CoSupport AI solution to provide Softorino with a comprehensive AI-based approach to process optimization. We believe that businesses can get the most out of AI by following a concise strategy and implementing AI solutions in all processes that will benefit from such implementation.”

About CoSupport™ AI

CoSupport™ AI is a software development company with a laser-sharp focus on creating AI Copilots for Customer Support.

In the fall of 2023, the team introduced the beta version of the constellation of AI solutions for customer support; by the beginning of 2024, there were three products in the company’s portfolio.

In January 2024, the company was granted the patent US11823031B1 for its innovative approach to a message-generation architecture.

In May 2024, CoSupport AI won the AI World Series as the leading company in the creation of AI products for text generation.

Today, CoSupport™ AI provides a comprehensive 360° solution to customer support tasks. Its patented architecture makes it possible to provide quick response times, high precision of the responses, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced data security in customer service.

Company HQ – Valley Village, CA, 91607, US.