Corporate Employee Who Made Millions With His Monthly Paycheck Reveals Top 3 Investments for This Bull Cycle

Small and consistent investments result in fruitful compounding. One corporate employee who made millions with his small Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investments is investigating new coins for another opportunity to multiply his wealth. In his watchlist, the top three cryptos are DTX Exchange (DTX), Ripple (XRP), and Celestia (TIA).

DTX Exchange (DTX) Introduces Tokenized Assets, Presale Crosses $6 Million

DTX Exchange has grabbed massive attention and popularity because of its multi-asset trading. In a single platform, DTX Exchange provides trading in thousands of instruments, including traditional and digital assets. However, introducing tokenized assets has brought a new dimension to the trading world.

DTX Exchange is launching RWA (Real World Assets) tokenizations with the help of which users can purchase digital tokens of real estate, famous arts like paintings and signatures, and other valuable tangible assets. With RWA investing, DTX is opening another opportunity for investors to unlock the potential of modern investing.

With these assets in the DTX wallet, users can earn extra income through the staking feature. DTX’s staking provides users with 15% APY, which will beat inflation and also generate substantial income on your capital.

In the fourth phase of the presale, DTX tokens are priced at $0.08, with a launch price set at $0.20; the potential upside from the current level is approximately 150%.

Celestia (TIA) Token Unlock: What It Means for TIA’s Price Volatility

Celestia (TIA) unlocked 176 million TIA tokens on Wednesday, marking a significant 80% increase in its current supply. This release, the largest since Celestia (TIA) launched last October, is expected to bring increased volatility to the token’s price, as it nearly doubles the supply in circulation.

While some investors anticipate heightened selling pressure, the CEO of the Stix trading platform clarified on X that not all 176 million unlocked TIA tokens will be immediately available for sale. Celestia (TIA) enforces a 21-day unstaking period, so those planning to sell have already unstaked their tokens. As a result, the immediate selling pressure from this unlock is likely closer to 92.3 million Celesita (TIA), equivalent to about $460 million.

Ripple (XRP) Vs SEC Case Update: Will Price Reverse?

In the latest update on the Ripple Labs litigation, CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Labs, and XRP II LLC have asked the court to issue a final judgment on the class action claims and to hold individual state law claims until these class claims are resolved. In response, the court has suggested that both parties consider a different way to settle.

Ripple and lead plaintiff Bradley Sostack requested the court to finalize the judgment on the class action claims in the XRP lawsuit. They also asked to pause the state law claims about securities violations until the class claims are decided. Although a settlement conference didn’t lead to an agreement, the pretrial conference is still scheduled for December 19, with jury selection and trial set for January 21, 2025.

Ripple’s price currently trades above the lower level of the wide box consolidation pattern. In the lower timeframe, XRP has also formed a double bottom pattern, a breakout of which can push the price higher.

