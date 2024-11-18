Corpay Cross-Border expands collaboration with World Aquatics.

Corpay Cross-Border has expanded its collaboration with World Aquatics to simplify global financial operations.

Takeaway Points

Why did Corpay Cross-Border Expand Collaboration with World Aquatics?

Corpay, Inc.*, a global leader in corporate payments, on Monday announced that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement to extend their successful collaboration with World Aquatics as their Official FX Payments Supplier.

The company said that Corpay Cross-Border has provided different corporate foreign exchange payments solutions for World Aquatics, the global governing body of six aquatic disciplines – Swimming, Water Polo, Diving, High Diving, Artistic Swimming and Open Water Swimming since 2022.

Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions, said, “Over the course of the last three years we have had the privilege to act as the Official FX Payments Supplier for World Aquatics. Our team is honoured by the faith that the World Aquatics team has in us and are incredibly excited about the multi-year renewal of our partnership. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to work alongside World Aquatics, and the broader global aquatics community to help power their global payments and execute their plans to manage their currency risk for many years to come.”

Brent Nowicki, World Aquatics Executive Director, commented, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Corpay Cross-Border at this pivotal moment for World Aquatics. With an expanding calendar of international events and an ever-growing global presence, this continued collaboration will further streamline our financial operations.”

What will Aquatics benefit from the extended partnership?

World Aquatics, with the other global aquatics’ community, event hosts, and World Aquatics partners will continue to benefit from access to Corpay Cross-Border’s innovative global payments and currency risk management solutions, under the multi-year extension, Corpay said.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

About World Aquatics

Driven by the vision of a world united by water for health, life and sport, World Aquatics is the international governing body for aquatic sports. Founded in 1908, World Aquatics is an independent organisation formed of 211 National Federations and five Continental Organisations.

World Aquatics oversees six aquatic sports—swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving—and is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the leading global authority on these sports.