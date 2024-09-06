Core Scientific has increased the CoreWeave Option for 118 megawatts of infrastructure to support high-performance computing.

Takeaway Points

Core Scientific Increases CoreWeave Capacity by 118 MW to Elevate HPC Performance.

Core Scientific increases CoreWeave Option.

Core Scientific, Inc., a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, on Friday announced a 30-day extension of CoreWeave’s remaining option to contract 118 megawatts of infrastructure for high-performance computing (“HPC”).

Both Core Scientific and CoreWeave agreed to the 30-day option extension to accommodate design, supply chain, and construction timeline development activities. CoreWeave has contracted a total of 382 megawatts of infrastructure to support HPC hosting operations at multiple Core Scientific data centers, the company said in a statement.

Core Scientific Announces CFO Transition Plan

Core Scientific, Inc. also said on Friday that Denise Sterling has decided to step down from her role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective May 1, 2025, or as soon as a permanent successor has been identified.

Core Scientific has commenced a search process with the assistance of an executive search firm to identify Ms. Sterling’s successor.

Adam Sullivan, Core Scientific’s Chief Executive Officer, explained in a statement the roles that Denise has played, including helping the company to achieve a successful $460 million convertible note offering, and also thanked her for all her efforts in the company.

“Denise led our Finance team with poise and exceptional dedication through a very transformative and demanding period for our company. She worked around the clock to support our successful restructuring and emergence, helped us achieve our recent successful $460 million convertible note offering, and has played an instrumental role in positioning us for significant future growth. We appreciate all that Denise has contributed to Core Scientific and for the outstanding Finance team she built. We are grateful to benefit from her continued leadership as we conduct our search for our next CFO,” Sullivan said.

Ms. Sterling commented, “It has been an honor to work alongside Adam and the team to help Core Scientific become the leading high-power digital-infrastructure operator it is today. I am excited to continue building on our strong momentum in the coming months as we advance our high-performance computing hosting strategy and other key strategic initiatives. I look forward to supporting the Board and management team in their work to identify the right financial leader for the Company’s next phase of growth.”

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC

Core Scientific is a leader in digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions, and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own large fleet of computers (“miners”) to earn bitcoin for our own account and provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining and high-performance computing customers at our eight operational data centers in Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (3). We derive the majority of our revenue from earning bitcoin for our own account (“self-mining”).