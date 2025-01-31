Contigo Mobility Expands AI-Powered CoMoAI to Enhance Global Mobility Intelligence and Road Safety

Contigo Mobility, a pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) mobility solutions, has announced the global implementation of its cutting-edge AI technology, CoMoAI. Within the next six months, all CoMo and CoMoTo fleet vehicles will be fitted with advanced front and rear-facing cameras. These cameras will capture live video and images, which will be seamlessly transmitted to a centralised server for thorough analysis.

This development is set to revolutionise urban mobility by using AI-generated insights to optimise travel efficiency, improve road safety, and deliver crucial real-time data on traffic and road conditions. CoMo and CoMoTo vehicles are already equipped with IoT technology that monitors vehicle location, condition, battery health, and user riding patterns. By incorporating high-definition video analytics, CoMoAI will take mobility intelligence to an unprecedented level.

The AI-powered system will process the collected video and images using machine learning to analyze routes, traffic patterns, environmental conditions, and surrounding road infrastructure. The objective is to offer riders and delivery users access to optimized routes, helping them avoid congestion, identify road obstructions, and navigate efficiently. Additionally, this data will enhance safety measures, ensuring a more secure riding experience for all users.

“Our vision is to transform mobility intelligence through real-time data collection and AI-powered analytics. By the end of 2025, we are targeting close to 100,000 CoMo and CoMoTo units actively collecting video and image data, making Contigo Mobility the largest moving data collector globally,” said Zuhri Yusof, CEO of Contigo Technology Group.

“Our AI-driven system represents a breakthrough in mobility intelligence. With CoMoAI, we are not only improving the user experience but also laying the foundation for advanced real-time road monitoring, traffic optimization, and predictive analytics,” said Sudhir Abdul Rahman, CTO of Contigo Technology Group “This technology will revolutionize how mobility data is collected and utilized, benefitting riders, city planners, and even third-party stakeholders who require real-time mobility insights.”

As part of the initial rollout, Contigo Mobility will launch a pilot program in London, leveraging the city’s dense urban landscape as a testing ground before scaling to larger CoMo markets, including Indonesia and other global locations. The newly equipped cameras offer a 130-degree field of view in both front and rear directions, with the dynamic movement of motorcycles further expanding the system’s ability to map and analyze the surrounding environment.

Beyond optimizing travel experiences, CoMoAI will contribute to a safer and smarter transportation ecosystem. The wealth of data collected by the CoMo fleet will also be available for third-party integration, offering unprecedented insights for urban development, traffic management, and intelligent transportation systems.

With this bold step, Contigo Mobility is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-powered mobility solutions, setting new standards for efficiency, safety, and data-driven transportation innovation.