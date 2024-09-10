Considering Commuting? Save money with a Mooncool

Get Mooncool Quality in Your New Commuter E-trike

Commuting to your workplace on an e-trike is a great idea. Doing it on an e-trike from an unreliable brand is a terrible idea. The last thing a commuter wants is to experience frequent malfunctions making the rider late to work. Quality is a key factor when considering the purchase of any e-trike, and especially so if you plan to use it for commuting. Fortunately, Mooncool has a serious emphasis on quality control.

Get a Quantity of Quality

Just a little quality isn’t enough. For your personal safety and the value of your investment, the e-trike you purchase must be characterized by good quality from taillight to headlight. The frame, the drivetrain, motor, brakes, battery, display…everything! Quality should be job one for every e-trike brand, and nobody does it better than Mooncool.

Mooncool, from its very first e-trike, has chosen to focus on quality control! Shoppers will find that many e-trike brands fail when it comes to quality control.

Quality Control is a Choice

It’s very tempting for any e-trike brand to skimp on quality. Lesser quality means it will cost less to

manufacture the e-trike. Lower manufacturing cost translates into higher profits. In fact, many e-trike brands simply cannot provide good quality control for their customers. Why not? It’s very simple — it’s because they never visit the factory. How can any company expect to have effective quality control if they just sell “cookie cutter” trikes?

Truthfully, the e-trike isn’t really their product. It’s just an e-trike mass produced by some factory and sold to several different brands. Each of these brands then attaches a brand label to the e-trike and call it “their e-trike.”

That is not the way Mooncool operates. Every Mooncool begins with the expert Mooncool Design Team, originators of the amazing frame design that makes their e-trikes both visually appealing and reliably strong. It’s an outstanding combination—good looks and good quality!

Every aspect of a Mooncool e-trike exudes quality. This means that Mooncool customers receive a high-tech frame that is strong, safe, and beautiful for unequaled riding stability and comfort. Does this attention to quality create an increase in manufacturing costs? Yes, of course, but it also provides Mooncool riders with an e-trike that is safe, comfortable, long-lasting, and equipped with reliable brand name components.

Choosing Quality Components

Because they oversee every aspect of design and manufacturing, Mooncool gets to very carefully select the components. Only quality brand names are invited to supply motors, batteries, LCD displays, brakes, etc.

The best quality at the best price is a Mooncool priority. And, of course, this includes the Mooncool Folding TK1. Not only is it extremely good looking, this beautiful e-trike also offers many advantages for commuters and other riders.

Mooncool Folding TK1 E-trike

Perfect Size for Commuting

This racy beauty is a sought-after folding model. If you choose to commute to work, you can store it in a very small space…even a corner of your office. I folds in seconds, and the folded footprint is just 39.37 X 30.31 X 29.53 inches. Unfolded for riding, you would never guess it is a folding e-trike. It is perfectly safe, stable, and comfortable.

Powerful

This Mooncool features a 500-watt hub motor powered by a 48-volt battery, a combination that delivers outstanding power while retaining a lighter weight. It’s excellent power for commuting and for more adventurous riding as well. In fact, it performs more like a 750-watt trike and can climb a long 18% grade easily.

Simplicity

E-trikes are for nearly everyone! Even if you are physically challenged with aching joints or limited range of motion, there’s a good possibility you can enjoy riding an e-trike. If you are new to cycling, or if you have years of experience, everyone can appreciate the simplicity and quick learning curve of riding a Mooncool Folding TK1.

Commuters and many other e-trike riders are all about ease of use and maintenance. This Mooncool TK1 is a twist-throttle, no-shifting, super-simple ride. That makes operation of this folding e-trike very easy! If you enjoy cruising down the street in near silence, check out the Mooncool Folding TK1.

The Joy of E-trike Commuting

The popularity of e-trikes is growing at a truly astounding rate. Phenomenal increases in sales are being seen in many countries. In the US, for example, e-trike sales jumped to $6 billion in 2023 and are expected to set a new record of $19 billion by the year 2030.

This very exciting growth is due in part to e-trikes being such versatile riding machines. Yes, you can commute to work, but you can also make a quick trip to the grocery store or enjoy a quiet scenic ride on the weekend.

It’s the Green thing To Do

Most cars put out about 99% more pollution than any e-trike can possibly produce. If you commute, and want to do the environment a huge favor, park your car and get on a Mooncool. If you ride as little as 5 miles per day on average (instead of using your car), this will cut your carbon footprint more than just a little. In fact, just five miles daily amounts to a whopping 5 percent reduction in your personal carbon footprint.

Avoiding Transportation Frustration

In many cities, daily commuting means daily frustration along with daily delays that only compound the frustration. All that traffic adds up to stress levels that are definitely not recommended by your doctor. Riding an e-trike to work could well be the remedy to all that unhealthy stress.

When commuting on an e-trike, there’s a very good chance that you can sail right through or around even the worst of the traffic jams. Snarled traffic that might cost you 30 minutes in an automobile can be navigated with minimal delay on an e-trike. It’s also much easier if you have to turn around and take an alternate route. Have you ever tried making a U-turn in the midst of a traffic jam? You’ll be very glad to riding an e-trike.

Even if that alternate route means riding a little farther to reach your workplace, that’s no big deal. Your Mooncool TK1 e-trike has excellent range and can get you to work sweat-free.

Convenient and Speedy

The ability of your automobile to reach 80 mph means nothing in heavy traffic. If your commute involves urban or city traffic, your Mooncool e-trike will rapidly become the preferred transportation. That kind of traffic moves very slowly, and e-trike commuters can frequently move along at a faster pace than the cars and trucks.

And if you’re making a quick stop along the way, you’ll save a lot of time parking. You can just imagine how much easier and quicker it is to park an e-trike as compared to an automobile of any size.

Turn Commuting Time into Productive Time

Time invested in commuting via automobile is often wasted time. The driver is physically inactive, and sometimes also not very active mentally! We all agree that our physical and mental health is vital, and commuting on an e-trike and be a huge plus for your overall health.

Did you know that an average office worker is seated a total of more than eleven hours every workday? Turn your commute into a high activity time and you will love what it does for your muscles, your joints, your general health and it improves your overall mood.

There is a lot to love about transforming your daily commute into a daily adventure on your e-trike. Take a serious look at the Mooncool Folding TK1 and experience a very positive difference in your lifestyle.

