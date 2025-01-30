Confidence Lost from Vitalik’s Ethereum & Elon’s DOGE as Investors Open Eyes to Wildcard for Big Gains This Year

Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are in for a surprise as these two giants slowly lose their appeal to emerging projects in the market. Recently, a whale transferred about $78 million worth of ETH from a Binance wallet, leaving investors worried about the impact of this whale transfer on Ethereum’s price.

Yet, Remittix (RTX) sets the stage with its unique cross-border technology and PayFi model. Because of its dedication to enhancing crypto to fiat payments, the Remittix presale has witnessed massive adoption with over $9.6 million raised. Find out why ETH and DOGE investors turn to RTX for big gains this year!

Whale Transfers $78 Million Worth of ETH To Unknown Wallet

A report from Whale Alert showed that an Ethereum whale transferred 24,600 ETH worth about $78.12 million from a Binance wallet to an unknown location. Despite the chances that this massive transfer could cause a shift in Ethereum’s price, some experts say that the ripple effect on the price may not be so obvious.

Yet, Vitalik’s Ethereum may leave a lot of investors disappointed this quarter because it struggled to beat its resistance levels. ETH trades at about $3,090; however, due to the bearish market, the project has been down by over 7% within the last seven days. That’s why experts say that Remittix, a new contender, could outpace Ethereum this year with its potential for big gains once its token presale ends.

Expert Says That Dogecoin Is On Track For A Bullish Breakout

Crypto analyst Javon Marks recently highlighted Dogecoin’s historical price trends and pointed out that DOGE could witness a bullish surge soon. According to Marks, Dogecoin’s historical price performance indicates the project’s potential for a 600% rally this year, where DOGE’s price could reach $2.28.

DOGE’s price is about $0.3252 as of the time of writing and due to the bearish trend, the token’s price has declined by over 10% within the last seven days. Another analyst, Balo, compared DOGE’s current performance to its 2017 and 2021 bull runs and stated that the project could witness a similar run. However, Dogecoin’s continuous decline has investors on the lookout for new projects like RTX, which is one of the best coins to buy now for big gains this year.

Remittix Emerges As Investors Favorite Due To Its Unique Ecosystem

Even though Dogecoin and Ethereum seem to be at a standstill, Remittix paves the way for advancement in the DeFi space with its distinctive ecosystem. Remittix introduces innovation to cross-border transactions by eliminating the limitations of traditional financial institutions like Strip, Wise and Coinbase.

With Remittix, users can enjoy speedy withdrawals and deposits of funds and convert them to local (fiat) currency within 24 hours without any hidden charges. One of Remittix’s main appeals is its Pay API model, which allows businesses to create merchant accounts to track their crypto receipts and withdrawals.

Just imagine being able to pay your staff with crypto and having it directly converted into fiat currency in the banks of their choosing. Remittix is an efficient platform for building a sustainable payroll system as well and that’s why its RTX token is one of the best coins to buy now. Remittix gives you complete control over how your business pays and receives cryptocurrency, encouraging flexibility for your clients.

Remittix offers real-world solutions to the financial limitations faced by the unbanked and underbanked and that’s why its vision of inclusivity sets it apart from projects like Ethereum and Dogecoin.

This Token Presale Could Be Your Biggest Bet Of The Year: Buy RTX Today!

Ethereum and Dogecoin holders seeking the best token presale to diversify their portfolios are flocking to the RTX presale. The RTX public presale is ongoing and due to Remittix’s unique value proposition, the presale raised over $9.6 million.

Each RTX token is priced at $0.0479, with more than 85% of the tokens allocated to this round purchased. Following this presale performance, experts say that early investors of the RTX presale will gain 800% ROI; hence, this PayFi altcoin is a top pick for big gains this year.

