Comvest Credit Partners appoints Kevin Blitz as managing director.

Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”), a leading provider of flexible direct financing solutions to middle-market companies, on Tuesday announced that Kevin Blitz has joined the direct lending investment platform as a Managing Director. Mr. Blitz is responsible for originating, structuring, and managing debt investments across Comvest’s targeted investment industries, with a primary focus on the healthcare sector. He is based in Comvest’s Chicago office.

Tom Goila, a Partner of Comvest, said, “We are excited to welcome Kevin to the Comvest Credit Partners team. Kevin brings significant middle-market lending and structuring experience in healthcare and other industries, and longstanding relationships with private equity sponsors. We are confident that his leadership and financing skillset will advance our work developing successful flexible financing solutions for sponsors and healthcare companies.”

Mr. Blitz while commenting on his appointment said, “Comvest Credit Partners has built a strong reputation as a leading middle-market lender with deep domain expertise and the ability to provide unique financing solutions to both sponsored and non-sponsored borrowers. I am thrilled to join such a well-positioned platform and look forward to working alongside an incredibly talented team.”

Mr. Kevin Blitz Career

Mr. Blitz brings two decades of debt financing experience and healthcare-related relationships to Comvest, the company said. His career includes a variety of leadership roles spanning middle-market originations, underwriting, and portfolio management, serving both private equity sponsors and healthcare companies directly. Prior to joining Comvest, he spent 17 years at Capital One and its predecessor, GE Capital, most recently as Managing Director of Sponsor Originations, and held various other management positions in structuring and underwriting. Mr. Blitz began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Certified Public Accountant in its Transaction Services practice.

About Comvest Credit Partners

Comvest Credit Partners, the direct lending platform of Comvest Partners, focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest Credit Partners provides senior secured, unitranche, and second lien capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations, with credit facilities up to $300 million-plus.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure along with deep industry expertise, operating resources, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages $12.5 billion in assets, and has invested over $13.5 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York City.