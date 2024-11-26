Comprehensive High-Resolution MS Molecular Weight Identification Service by MtoZ Biolabs

MtoZ Biolabs, a prominent provider of high-resolution MS molecular weight identification service, has developed a comprehensive mass spectrometry platform that integrates matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF-MS) and electrospray ionization mass spectrometry (ESI-MS) technologies. By utilizing state-of-the-art high-resolution mass spectrometry instruments and implementing optimized analytical protocols, MtoZ Biolabs delivers molecular weight identification services that are both accurate and reproducible, meeting the rigorous demands of modern biopharmaceutical research and development.

High-resolution MS molecular weight identification is based on advanced mass spectrometry technologies, utilizing two primary methodologies: MALDI-TOF-MS and ESI-MS. These techniques complement each other, providing comprehensive coverage for analyzing small molecules, peptides, and large biomolecules.

1. Principle of MALDI-TOF-MS

Matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI) involves embedding the sample in a matrix and ionizing it into gas-phase ions using laser pulses. The time-of-flight (TOF) analyzer measures the mass-to-charge ratio (m/z) of ions based on their flight time in a vacuum. This technique is particularly effective for direct molecular weight measurement of smaller molecules (< 25 kDa), including peptides and small biopharmaceuticals.

Lakshini H. S. Mendis. 2016.

2.Principle of ESI-MS

Electrospray ionization (ESI) generates charged droplets in a high electric field, converting sample molecules within the droplets into gas-phase multi-charged ions via solvent evaporation. Coupled with a high-resolution mass analyzer, ESI-MS captures multi-charged ion signals and determines the molecular weight through deconvolution algorithms. This method is especially well-suited for large molecules (> 25 kDa), such as antibodies, proteins, and other macromolecular therapeutics.

Banerjee, S. et al. Int J Anal Chem. 2012

Advantages of High-Resolution MS Molecular Weight Identification Service

MtoZ Biolabs offers advanced high-resolution MS molecular weight identification service, designed to meet the demands of academic and industrial research through precision and efficiency. Below, we outline the advantages of this service from three critical perspectives:

1. Ultra-High Resolution and Precision

MtoZ Biolabs employs cutting-edge mass spectrometers, including high-resolution mass spectrometry and quadrupole-time-of-flight (Q-TOF) instruments, to provide highly accurate molecular weight measurements with minimal error margins. Furthermore, mass measurement errors are consistently maintained at the ppm (parts per million) level, ensuring the reliability of the data.

2. Broad Scope and High Sensitivity

The high-resolution MS molecular weight identification service is distinguished by its broad applicability and exceptional sensitivity, accommodating a wide range of sample types, including small molecules, natural products, biomacromolecules, and drug metabolites. Its high sensitivity allows for the reliable detection of target compounds at extremely low concentrations, ranging from nanomolar to picomolar levels. Additionally, the instruments’ high-throughput capabilities and wide dynamic range enable the simultaneous detection of diverse components within complex samples, spanning an extensive molecular weight range. These features are particularly advantageous for studying low-abundance compounds, conducting metabolomic analyses, and identifying novel biomarkers.

3. Advanced Molecular Formula Derivation

By integrating advanced algorithms and proprietary databases developed by MtoZ Biolabs, the service facilitates molecular formula determination and verifies structural validity through isotopic distribution analysis. For unknown compounds, this process can be further augmented with secondary mass spectrometry fragmentation data to infer molecular structures and functional group compositions. This systematic and highly accurate approach accelerates the identification of target compounds, offering robust support for drug discovery, natural product exploration, and the elucidation of biological mechanisms.

Applications

MtoZ Biolabs‘ high-resolution MS molecular weight identification service is a critical tool for biopharmaceutical analysis, enabling diverse applications across research, development, manufacturing, and quality control. Key areas include:

1. Molecular Weight Determination During Drug Discovery and Development

In early-stage biopharmaceutical development, precise mass spectrometric analysis is critical for confirming the molecular structure and composition of candidate drugs. MtoZ Biolabs employs advanced methodologies to perform high-resolution molecular weight analysis on peptides, small proteins, and complex macromolecules, enabling informed decisions in drug screening and optimization.

2. Characterization of Post-Translational and Chemical Modifications

High-resolution MS molecular weight identification service enables the identification of critical modifications in protein therapeutics, including post-translational modifications (e.g., glycosylation, phosphorylation) and chemical alterations (e.g., PEGylation, lipidation). These analyses are essential for assessing the biological activity and structural stability of biopharmaceuticals.

3. Quality Assurance in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Mass spectrometry facilitates stringent quality control in production workflows by ensuring batch-to-batch consistency. Accurate molecular weight profiling enables manufacturers to verify product purity and detect inconsistencies that may impact therapeutic efficacy.

4. Structural and Integrity Analysis of Macromolecules

For large biomolecules such as monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins, structural integrity directly correlates with therapeutic performance. MtoZ Biolabs’ high-resolution MS molecular weight identification service provide detailed characterization of primary structures and identify degradation products, offering comprehensive insights into drug stability and efficacy.

