The risk of having your money and identity stolen by hackers and cybercriminals is higher than ever in an increasingly interconnected internet world but some mistakes you can do at home can also lead to identity theft.

This is a frightening reality: identity thieves are always refining their strategies and creating intricate traps to trick you. You must thus exercise additional caution these days when it comes to your personal information, particularly at home. It’s simple to take your passwords and personal information lightly and think you won’t be the victim of identity theft. The following are common household mistakes that risk identity theft.

Throwing Household Documents in the Trash

Andy Golpys, founder of MadeByShape says: “Consider the items you discard every day. Would your name, address, or any other personal information be found on any of the documents you would find in the trash?

Do you discard old documents from bank accounts, insurance policies, credit cards, or junk mail? An identity thief could be able to steal your identity from anything that has even the tiniest quantity of information.”



Consider Your Curtains

Jack Lorge, founder of Rolli Shades says: “Closing your curtains or blinds is another easy method to ensure that a thief cannot view your valuables or be able to peak in at sensitive information. However, be sure to consider the signal you are giving.

All-day closed blinds might indicate to a would-be identity or actual thief that you’re not in the area.

Consistency is the best policy. If you typically have your shades open throughout the day, leave them open while you’re away. Continue if they’re typically down.

Motorized blinds may, of course, completely resolve the issue. You may simulate being at home by using a phone app to raise and lower motorized blinds at random times.”



You Don’t Apply The Most Recent Software Updates to Your Devices

Installing updates as soon as possible is crucial if you want to keep your computer secure and enjoy the newest features.

This is particularly true if the upgrades are intended to address security flaws and problems. Update your router with the most recent firmware and updates, as well as all of your applications and smart appliances.



Hackers might actively employ a software or operating system defect they discover to target machines until it is fixed. Hackers are always searching for these kinds of vulnerabilities, and software engineers are doing all in their power to stay ahead.



And the zero-day exploit is perhaps the most terrifying kind of vulnerability. Hackers are already taking advantage of zero-day vulnerabilities without the software developer’s awareness.

Even worse, zero-day vulnerabilities often allow hackers to circumvent your security software without your knowledge since they are undiscovered.



It goes without saying that you should update these and any other apps you use as soon as fixes become available.

Disposing of Your Old Mobile Device or Smartphone

Evie Graham, founder of Waste Direct, a waste management company says: “Numerous pieces of personal data may be found on cell phones and other mobile devices.

Along with all of your contacts’ phone numbers, addresses, and emails, you also have information about your bank, credit card, debit card, and personal information in all of your applications.

You’ve placed yourself and all of your personal information at danger if you’ve ever thrown away your phone or tablet because it’s old and out of date.”



You Often Post Too Many Personal Facts About Yourself on Social Media

Our generation is prone to oversharing. For years, people have been over-revealing personal information on reality TV programs.



Everyone appears to post too much information on Facebook and other social media sites these days. Like your buddy who “checks in” at every restaurant so you can always know what she’s eating, it’s often harmless oversharing.



Regretfully, it’s also simple to provide hackers with too much information. How frequently do you click the “Allow Access” buttons without thinking? It makes sense whether you’re participating in a contest or playing an online game. You’re hoping to win!



Before you provide your information to a total stranger, pause and consider your actions. Additionally, you should never share your address or any other private information on social media.



You Don’t Routinely Check Your Credit Card and Bank Statements

Harrison Tang, owner of Spokeo shares: “Although it’s not always enjoyable to check your account balances, failing to do so might result in you missing fraudulent transactions that could be signs of identity theft.

You should regularly check your credit report and account statements for transactions you did not make and credit lines you did not apply for.



Regularly checking your bank accounts, credit card bills, and credit reports can help you identify identity theft early before it does too much harm, but it won’t guarantee that it won’t happen.”