Colle AI (COLLE)’s iOS Launch Brings Advanced AI and Web3 Capabilities to Mobile

The new iOS app offers seamless multichain AI-powered NFT creation and decentralized Web3 tools for mobile users.

London, UK, January 15, 2025 – Colle AI (COLLE), the leading multichain AI-NFT platform, has officially launched its mobile application on iOS, bringing advanced AI capabilities and Web3 features to a broader audience. The app empowers users with a seamless, on-the-go experience for creating, managing, and trading NFTs across multiple blockchain networks.

The iOS launch reflects Colle AI’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and usability for NFT creators and collectors. With built-in AI tools, users can effortlessly generate hyper-realistic digital assets while enjoying secure, decentralized transactions on their mobile devices. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Colle AI’s goal to democratize NFT creation through cutting-edge technology.

The mobile app supports integration with leading blockchain networks, providing a multichain ecosystem that ensures flexibility and scalability for its users. Additionally, Colle AI’s Web3 integration allows creators to manage decentralized identities, access NFT marketplaces, and explore immersive digital experiences—all from the convenience of their smartphones.

By introducing its platform to iOS, Colle AI aims to attract a new wave of mobile-first users, fostering greater adoption of blockchain technology and decentralized digital ownership. The intuitive interface and robust functionality of the app position Colle AI as a leader in mobile-driven AI-NFT solutions.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify NFT creation, offering a seamless platform for artists and innovators. With multichain support, the platform is dedicated to fostering decentralized digital creativity and ownership.

