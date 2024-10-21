Colle AI (COLLE) Integrates Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct, Boosting the Platform’s Multichain Web3 and AI Capabilities

London, UK — October 21, 2024 — Colle AI (COLLE) has integrated the advanced Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct model into its multichain platform, enhancing the synergy between artificial intelligence, Web3 technology, and blockchain networks. This addition solidifies Colle AI’s position as a trailblazer, offering a powerful toolkit for creators, innovators, and developers within the evolving Web3 ecosystem.

The Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct model brings advanced language processing, instruction-based capabilities, and generative precision, unlocking new potential for Colle AI users. This integration allows users to create high-quality visuals, craft detailed scripts, and mint NFTs seamlessly, leveraging AI-driven insights across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

With this upgrade, Colle AI’s multichain ecosystem becomes even more robust, offering enhanced capabilities for NFT creation and cross-chain collaboration. The platform ensures that creators—whether artists, designers, or developers—have access to the latest tools to bring their ideas to life with accuracy and speed. This innovative step underscores Colle AI’s commitment to blending AI advancements with decentralized technologies, enabling smooth, secure, and impactful digital creation.

As Colle AI continues to push boundaries, this new integration sets the stage for future developments in its platform, positioning it at the forefront of the AI-powered Web3 space.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

