Colle AI (COLLE) Backs World Liberty Fi’s Vision with 190M Token Presence in the AI-NFT Space

LONDON, UK, January 29, 2025 – Colle AI (COLLE), a multichain AI-NFT platform, continues to solidify its position in the Web3 space with a significant token presence on the World Liberty Fi (WLFi) platform, read more. WLFi, known for advancing financial and technological innovation, currently holds 190 million COLLE tokens, underscoring the growing recognition and impact of Colle AI’s ecosystem in the AI-NFT sector.

This development aligns with Colle AI’s mission to drive innovation and adoption in the NFT and blockchain space. By supporting WLFi’s vision, Colle AI demonstrates its commitment to fostering collaboration and creating value within decentralized ecosystems. The platform’s robust multichain infrastructure and AI-powered tools enable seamless NFT creation and interaction, resonating with WLFi’s goals of empowering digital innovation.

Colle AI’s collaboration with WLFi highlights the shared ambition to expand opportunities in the AI-NFT sector. With COLLE tokens playing a pivotal role, this partnership strengthens the foundation for a more interconnected and innovative Web3 ecosystem.

As Colle AI continues to expand its reach and capabilities, its presence on WLFi is a testament to its dedication to driving the adoption of decentralized technologies. This milestone not only reinforces the platform’s impact but also sets the stage for future advancements in AI-powered NFT solutions.

Colle AI integrates AI technology into NFT creation, simplifying the process for artists and developers. The platform’s multichain ecosystem fosters innovation, enabling creators to design and interact with dynamic digital assets seamlessly.

