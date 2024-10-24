Cointelegraph Accelerator opens applications for its upcoming cohort, offering investment to innovative projects

Cointelegraph Accelerator, a startup booster leveraging Cointelegraph’s capabilities as a media and strategic partner, has announced the launch of the application process for its upcoming cohort, inviting innovative Web3 startups to apply for the program. The application period runs from October 24, 2024, to January 31, 2025, with the cohort set to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

The program supports early-stage crypto and blockchain companies by providing them with the necessary resources to scale. Selected startups receive seed investments and benefit from Cointelegraph’s extensive media reach, marketing expertise, industry connections and mentorship from seasoned professionals, positioning them for accelerated growth and success in the competitive Web3 landscape.

An accelerator designed for impact

Cointelegraph Accelerator’s program structure is crafted to offer much more than just funding. Participants receive:

An investment of up to $100,000 to scale operations to enhance product development and expand market reach.

Mentorship and advisory from industry experts, providing guidance and insights from experienced leaders to help up-and-coming Web3 startups navigate challenges, refine business strategies and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Integration into Cointelegraph’s network enables connections with a vast array of investors, strategic partners, KOLs and thought leaders in the crypto and blockchain sectors.

Access to Cointelegraph media products allows startups to utilize Cointelegraph’s global media platform to amplify visibility, engage with a broader audience and establish a strong market presence.

Marketing expertise from a team with over 10 years of Web3 experience, including a critical assessment of value proposition, enhancement of go-to-market strategies, and best practices for PR, social media and community management

Focus areas for the cohort

The accelerator program is seeking applications from projects that are innovating within key verticals poised to shape the future of the blockchain industry:

Payments

Projects focusing on innovative payment technologies that facilitate seamless, secure and cost-effective transactions using crypto and blockchain rails. These solutions aim to enhance global commerce by making financial exchanges more accessible and efficient for individuals and businesses.

Infrastructure

Projects developing infrastructure solutions that serve as the backbone of blockchain technology. This includes advancements in blockchain protocols, DePIN, scalability solutions, infrastructure layers supporting AI and interoperability frameworks that enable other projects to build and thrive upon these foundations.

Decentralized finance (DeFi)

Projects creating decentralized protocols and platforms that provide alternatives to conventional banking, lending and investment services. By leveraging blockchain technology, these solutions aim to democratize finance, reduce reliance on intermediaries and empower users with greater control over their assets.

Real-world assets (RWA)

Projects that bring tangible items — such as securities, real estate and commodities — onto the blockchain through real-world asset tokenization. This integration allows for fractional ownership, improved liquidity and broader investment opportunities, making markets more inclusive and efficient.

Consumer Applications

Projects that develop solutions in areas like digital identity management, loyalty and rewards programs, social media platforms and content delivery networks. These applications aim to simplify user experiences, enhance security and offer new value propositions to everyday users, thereby accelerating the integration of blockchain technology into daily life.

Program Structure and Duration

The Accelerator is a 12-week intensive program conducted entirely remotely, providing flexibility and accessibility to startups worldwide. Despite being remote, the program includes offline meetups and demo days, offering valuable face-to-face networking opportunities and the chance to present projects to potential investors and partners.

During and upon completion of the program, startups will benefit from a media campaign lasting up to a year, leveraging Cointelegraph’s global reach to maintain momentum, increase brand awareness, and engage continuously with the broader blockchain community.

Inside the Cointelegraph Accelerator

Emphasizing the program’s commitment to fostering innovation in the industry, Paul Solntsev, managing director of Cointelegraph Accelerator, highlighted:



“We are excited to launch the application stage for the new cohort and support pioneering projects that will shape the future of the crypto and blockchain industry. Our accelerator is committed to providing the capital, as well as the resources, network, and mentorship necessary for these projects to thrive.”

Cointelegraph’s CEO, Yana Prikhodchenko, highlighted the profound impact of the accelerator program, saying:

“At Cointelegraph, we’re redefining the role of media in the blockchain industry by actively participating in its growth. Through our accelerator program, we go beyond traditional media business and nurture groundbreaking projects. This initiative allows us to provide tangible value to the community of founders and investors to empower the next generation of blockchain pioneers.”

About Cointelegraph Accelerator

Cointelegraph Accelerator is working with early-stage Web3 projects to boost their growth by leveraging its access to a native Web3 audience, marketing expertise, and a broad network of partners in the industry. Accelerator participants also get mentorship support over key aspects of Web3 startup growth, e.g., token launch, liquidity management, token incentives design, etc. The equity/token-based program aligns the interests of the accelerator and the participants, allowing them to build meaningful partnerships for sustainable growth.

For more information on the program and how to apply, visit the Cointelegraph Accelerator Program.