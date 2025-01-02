Coinomi Wallet Celebrates 10 Years with Renewed Vision and Leadership

Geneva, Switzerland – Coinomi, a trusted leader in secure, multi-chain cryptocurrency wallets since 2014, proudly marks its 10th anniversary with a renewed commitment to privacy, user empowerment, and cutting-edge innovation. Under the leadership of founder Giannis Jegutanis and returning director Koby Lazar, Coinomi continues its legacy of delivering a seamless, privacy-focused crypto experience.

Since its inception, Coinomi has played a foundational role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As one of the earliest wallets to pioneer multi-chain support, its influence can be seen in countless other wallets and blockchain projects derived from its original code. Now, with a refreshed vision, Coinomi is raising the bar to meet the evolving needs of today’s crypto users.

Enabling Freedom and Trust

“Coinomi has always been about enabling freedom and trust,” said Giannis, Coinomi’s founder. “Today, there’s an even greater need for a wallet that is fast, secure, and unwavering in its dedication to privacy. Now, more than ever, we remain committed to the values that first made Coinomi a trusted name in the crypto world.”

What’s Next for Coinomi: Key Innovations and Improvements

Open Source Development Expanded Blockchain Support By December 31, 2024, Coinomi integrated an additional 50 blockchains, including Solana. This expansion cements its position as a premier multi-chain wallet, giving users a truly comprehensive platform for managing diverse digital assets. Improved User Experience

A Legacy of Growth and Personal Involvement

Reflecting on Coinomi’s journey, Koby Lazar, CEO of Eucalyptus Labs returning to lead the Coinomi team, shared:

“I first started using Coinomi at just 13 years old in 2014, when crypto was still a wild frontier. Over time, that early enthusiasm evolved into a deep personal and professional journey—one that led me from a young user to working alongside the very people who built Coinomi’s foundation. Now, as I help lead the combined team at Coinomi and Eucalyptus Labs, I’m honored to guide us into the next era, staying true to the values and community spirit that defined us from the start.”

Staying True to Community Values

In an era when many crypto wallets are absorbed into larger fintech conglomerates, Coinomi remains proudly independent. This autonomy enables the platform to:

Innovate on its own terms

Stay agile in responding to user feedback

Prioritize community-driven development

For a full decade, Coinomi has upheld its core principles of security, privacy, and user-focused design. Now, as it embraces open-source development and an expanded ecosystem, Coinomi is poised to remain a trusted partner for crypto enthusiasts around the world.

