$CODE Token and ZIA Beverage Partnership

$CODE Token, a decentralized crypto project launched on July 31, 2024, announced on october 29,2024, its DAO-approved partnership with ZIA Beverage, an innovative microbrewery based in New Mexico renowned for its artisanal sodas. This collaboration signifies a meaningful step forward for $CODE Token, as it ventures into the world of Real World Assets (RWA), bridging the digital and physical realms for its community of token holders.



ZIA Beverage NFT Project

As part of the partnership, $CODE Token holders have a unique opportunity to interact with ZIA Beverage through a specially designed NFT project. Any community member HODLING 100,000,000 $CODE tokens and minting a ZIA Real World Asset (RWA) token will receive a free case of ZIA Beverages delivered within the USA. Adding even more value, those who mint three (3) ZIA RWA tokens will receive a fourth token as a bonus, creating an attractive incentive for participation in this project.

In addition to the rewards, ZIA RWA token holders will have the opportunity to earn a passive income by staking their RWA tokens. By staking, participants can earn between 3-6% in $CODE tokens, enhancing the utility of both $CODE and ZIA’s RWA tokens and establishing a mutually beneficial ecosystem. This initiative is designed to reward active community engagement while creating a sustainable rewards model.

Initial Collaboration

To kickstart the partnership with a unique twist, ZIA Beverage will be producing 11,000 exclusive bottle caps featuring the $CODE Token logo and website. These bottle caps will be distributed across the United States, providing visibility for $CODE Token and serving as a fun, collectible item for both $CODE and ZIA fans. Each bottle cap showcases the $CODE Token logo underneath, creating a memorable way to raise awareness for $CODE Token as it continues its journey into new markets.

Collect-to-Win Participation

The partnership’s Collect-to-Win program is a key highlight, combining both physical and digital engagement. Participants who collect five (5) ZIA bottle caps featuring the $CODE Token logo can mail them back to ZIA Beverage and, in return, will win $400 worth of $CODE Token. This creative approach taps into the nostalgic joy of collecting while incentivizing people to participate, interact, and ultimately become part of a broader community that transcends the digital landscape.

Ongoing Collaboration

In a long-term commitment to the partnership, both ZIA Beverage and $CODE Token are dedicated to leveraging their marketing and promotional channels to support each other’s endeavors. Together, they plan to co-host events, promote products, and collaborate on various initiatives that bring the two brands closer. This ongoing support underscores the synergy between blockchain and traditional business models, blending digital engagement with tangible experiences.

A New Frontier

For $CODE Token, this collaboration represents a significant move beyond the digital sphere into the world of Real World Assets (RWA). The partnership aligns with the community’s vision of creating connections that go beyond just online interactions. By collaborating with a physical product, $CODE Token offers a new layer of engagement, making the crypto experience feel real and approachable for its users.

Embracing Innovation

$CODE Token and ZIA Beverage are ready to embark on this innovative journey, merging blockchain technology with artisanal craftsmanship. This collaboration is more than a partnership; it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and the potential for blockchain to redefine everyday experiences. Through this venture, the $CODE community is empowered to engage in unique ways, earn rewards, and grow alongside like-minded enthusiasts who appreciate both innovation and tradition.

A Bright Future

This partnership sets a precedent for future collaborations between blockchain projects and physical businesses, and $CODE Token is at the forefront of this exciting evolution. The community is invited to stay tuned for updates as $CODE Token and ZIA Beverage continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, bringing their shared vision to life one collectible bottle cap at a time.

