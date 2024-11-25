CODE Token, a project in full expansion

The past few days have been exciting for $CODE Token across social networks, and it’s wonderful to see it catching the eye of more investors. A heartfelt shoutout goes out to the $CODE community — as they are the real MVPs! That said, the number $CODE holders has reached well over 600! This is a community that displays organic growth!

Latest Listings

On November 15, the excitement started when the dedicated volunteers of $CODE took a bold step to tap into the new P2P trading platform, MessierM87 exchange. Over the week, $CODE experienced the highest sales volume on the P2P exchange, creating profits for both $CODE and M87. Together, they launched a successful P2P trading marketing campaign that successfully brought P2P trading back to the menu of decentralization. The success of this campaign attracted an increasing number of investors. This is a significant achievement for both M87 and $CODE, instilling confidence and hope within the DEFI community and prospective DEFI enthusiasts.

On November 20th, $CODE was listed on and officially joined the ToadSwap family! ToadSwap is a platform that is changing the trading game with advanced security, seamless swaps, and no fees on failed transactions. Just to point out a few advantages of using ToadSwap, they offer multi-chain trading, multi-DEX routing, and rug pull protection. ToadSwap also offers some great “Toad Tools”, such as charting, Buy Bots, and Toad AI. Head on over to Toad_Swap and see for yourself!!!

On November 23, $CODE officially landed on Cetoex, opening doors to new investors and more purchasing options. Cetoex offers holders a portfolio manager and on the go application for IOS and Android users.

New $CODE Updates

Recently, a proposal was approved by the $CODE DAO regarding a partnership with Neurahub. Neurohub is a rapidly expanding AI project that develops artificial intelligence applications. As a partner, Neurahub will work with $CODE volunteers for AI integrations in the $CODE ecosystem. For their first commitment as approved by the $CODE DAO, Neurahub will soon release a version of the $CODE aggregator on a telegram miniapp. Stay tuned because a lot of things seem to be coming with this more than promising partnership. Check out Neurohub, you won’t be disappointed!!

$CODE successfully launched their $CODE DAO KEYS that offer the holder “rule reversal” votes on the $CODE DAO. There are 3 keys (gold, silver, and bronze). Gold=5 votes; silver =2.5 votes; and bronze =1 vote. To date, 42 keys have been minted; their utility will be activated on the $CODE DAO when 50 keys are minted. The $CODE DAO keys are unique in their ability to obtain additional utility based on proposals and approvals by the $CODE Community DAO.

$CODE is preparing to unveil one of its flagship projects very soon. This project is in development and will not be released until the $CODE team tests it and it meets their expectations for functionality, safety, and security. It is important to $CODE to always provide their community with a safe environment and user friendly platforms. Of note, the $CODE Team always releases a “how to” medium article when they release a new platform, that explains how to use them. The community is excited to see what $CODE is up to. Expect more details this week. Keep your eyes on $CODE Token—it’s definitely one to watch!!



For latest update Join and follow Code Social:



Website: https://code0x.io/

Twitter: https://x.com/TheCode0X

Telegram: https://t.me/CodeToken_Official

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/kdPXK5eR9D