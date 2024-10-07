COCUS and TCOR Solutions Collaborates to Establish Private 5G Networks in Canada

COCUS and TCOR Solutions have collaborated to establish private 5G networks in Canada.

COCUS and TCOR Solutions Collaboration

COCUS, a leading German company in the field of 5G technology, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with TCOR Solutions, a Canadian market leader in IT infrastructure and network technology. The aim of this collaboration is to advance the establishment and deployment of private 5G networks (MPNs – Mobile Private Networks) and solutions in Canada.

By combining COCUS’ 5G and Open RAN expertise with TCOR Solutions’ expertise in the Canadian market and IT infrastructures, the partnership aims to jointly enable and benefit Canadian companies from flexible, secure and scalable connectivity solutions, COCUS said.

Oliver Hüttig, CEO, COCUS, said, “Collaborating with TCOR is an important milestone for COCUS as we enter the Canadian market. TCOR’s deep understanding of the local market and commitment to innovation are a perfect fit with our mission to deliver scalable, secure and future-proof 5G MPN solutions. Together, we are helping Canadian companies optimize their operational efficiency and prepare for a connected future.”

Reno Moccia, Executive Director, TCOR Solutions, commented, “We are excited to partner with COCUS to bring advanced 5G technologies to Canadian industry. COCUS’ commitment to improving efficiency and future-proofing technologies aligns perfectly with our approach to providing unique solutions tailored to each of our customers. By establishing customizable, high-performance private 5G networks, we are helping to pave the way for Industry 4.0 and beyond.”

Other things included in the Partnership

According to the report, both companies will promote the benefits of 5G MPN solutions in Canadian industry, including plans for 5G Labs to demonstrate the technology’s potential and expand use case development in areas such as logistics, manufacturing and critical infrastructure, as part of the partnership.

TCOR Solutions will be present at the Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas from Oct 8th to 10th, where it will present the strategic benefits of working with COCUS to its partners and customers, the company said.

About COCUS

COCUS is a passionate solution provider committed to connecting industries and driving innovation globally through scalable, high-performance and sustainable digital solutions and services. With over 20 years of cross-industry experience, COCUS leverages cutting-edge technologies in connectivity, infrastructure, software development, data and security to accelerate digital transformation and unlock business value. The vision of a seamlessly connected digital future drives COCUS’s offering of comprehensive LTE/5G private network solutions including its own core network and a robust catalog of Industry 4.0 applications.

About TCOR

TCOR Solutions is a leading Canadian company in the telecommunications and logistics sectors. The company specializes in providing cutting-edge solutions with a focus on developing robust systems that can thrive in intense operating environments. TCOR Solutions is committed to helping companies overcome their unique challenges, regardless of industry. With a holistic approach that ensures each customer receives a solution tailored to their needs, TCOR Solutions builds an infrastructure that future-proofs companies and supports long-term success.