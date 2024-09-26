Coca-Cola Bottlers Improves Customer and Employee Experience with Genesys Technology

Coca-Cola Bottlers has improved customer and employee experience with Genesys Technology.

Takeaway Points

Coca-Cola Bottlers improve customer and employee experience with Genesys Technology

By tapping into the Genesys AppFoundry Marketplace, CCBSS now offers customers more effective and efficient virtual service experiences.

By implementing Help Lightning, CCBSS has improved fix rates and saved costs within one year by minimizing the number of trucks being sent out into the field for site visits.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Collaborates with Genesys

Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, said on Thursday that Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales and Services (CCBSS) is enhancing its customer experience with the Genesys Cloud platform to advance business interactions. With this strategic move, CCBSS aims to elevate its associates’ experiences with Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) and maximize business outcomes using augmented reality during video chats to resolve technical support remotely.

As a valuable part of the Coca-Cola Bottling System in North America, CCBSS serves as a single voice for the system’s partners, bottlers, and suppliers, the company said.

Nicole Thomas, VP of the contact center at CCBSS, commented, “When we started our digital transformation, we aspired to create a contact center that is not only innovative and progressive but also allows our employees the opportunity to expand their careers. With our move to Genesys Cloud, we’re building the workplace of the future that enables us to support our associates and be a co-pilot in all their decisions, which in turn creates the best experience for our customers.”

Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys, said, “The Genesys Cloud platform gives organizations like CCBSS the capabilities to deploy and drive outcomes quickly while delivering the flexibility to create unique experiences for customers and employees centered around their needs. CCBSS is well-positioned to deliver future-forward experiences driven by the AI power of Genesys Cloud and our shared desire to always innovate.”

Refreshing the Customer and Employee Experience with Genesys

By tapping into the Genesys AppFoundry Marketplace, CCBSS now offers customers more effective and efficient virtual service experiences using the Help Lightning integration for Genesys Cloud. With video-enabled chat, technicians can visualize what a customer is seeing and provide virtual hands-on instructions about how to fix the problem, Genesys said.

By implementing Help Lightning, CCBSS has improved fix rates and saved costs within one year by minimizing the number of trucks being sent out into the field for site visits.

CCBSS said it used Genesys Dialog Engine Bot Flows to create a voicebot that accurately identifies caller intent more than 80 percent of the time, and by connecting callers to the right agents, CCBSS has enhanced first-time query resolution.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.

About CCBSS

Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company (CCBSS) is a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers in North America. The company supports operations for its bottler owners as well as bottler-owned production cooperatives, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (NAOU) and other participating beverage partners across the Coca-Cola System.