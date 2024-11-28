Coach the Coach: How Sofia Kakkava Empowers Future Coaches to Succeed

Individuals who spend their lives coaching other people to success often require a push themselves, and that is where Sofia Kakkava comes in. With a background in psychology, executive coaching, and business management, Sofia has dedicated her career to guiding others to realize and utilize their full potential. Sofia has a long history of coaching bright minds who, in turn, empower other inspiring individuals to succeed.

Through her signature certified program, “Coach the Coach,” Sofia is preparing aspirant coaches and individuals in decision-making roles, such as HR professionals, to transform their lives and those of others. This philosophy has also earned her the title “Coach of the Coaches.”

Sofia is an award-winning coaching psychologist who was born in Greece, a haven of high cultural richness. She received education in psychology and coaching executive programs (MSc and MBA), building the knowledge she needed by bridging ancient wisdom and modern practices. After some corporate experience as an HR advisor and mentor in Amsterdam, she came to realize that her calling was to make a ripple effect of impact through coaching.

The “Coach the Coach” Program

Sofia is fulfilling her mission through the “Coach the Coach” program, designed as an all-encompassing 12-week journey. It’s an online course that blends live sessions, self-paced learning, and practical experiences to create a dynamic training environment. Not necessarily for those looking to start a coaching career, it caters to HR professionals, wellness experts, and anybody eager to develop advanced coaching skills.

The program focuses on several core areas, each thoughtfully crafted to prepare participants for real-world success. From exploring the foundations of coaching and psychological principles to core coaching techniques, CtC ensures a balanced mix of theoretical and practical learning. Participants gain hands-on experience through peer-to-peer coaching and supervised client sessions, thereby building confidence in applying their skills.

This is where CtC stands out: by educating participants about their coaching identity. The program focuses not only on technical skills but also trains attendees to find their niche, sharpen their philosophy, and build their personal brand. It also teaches them how to structure sessions, design efficient marketing strategies, and manage their businesses using digital tools.

Feedback and Cooperative Growth

For Sofia, coaching goes beyond developing people’s skills. She is building thriving communities. The experiences of the people in “Coach the Coach” follow the same pattern as those of other cohort-style learning systems; they are influenced by shared feedback and cooperative growth. This personal approach reflects Sofia’s belief in strengthening the next generation of coaches as they journey forward on their unique paths.

At the end of the program, participants receive accreditation from a leading coaching body, thus enabling them to move into the coaching world with complete credentials. But what they learn is immeasurable through credentials; participants are fueled with the passion of acceptance and uplifting others.

Sofia’s work reminds us that the true measure of success lies in our impact on others, and for her, this impact knows no bounds. Through the “Coach the Coach” initiative, she is creating a legacy of empowerment, one aspiring coach at a time.

