Cloudflare Releases its Fourth Annual Impact Report

Cloudflare has released its fourth annual impact report.

The report describes the company’s efforts to advance its mission.

Cloudflare, Inc., the leading connectivity cloud company, on Thursday announced that it has published its fourth annual Impact Report. The report describes the company’s efforts to advance its mission to help build a better Internet, as well as support global initiatives like protecting the open Internet and building an innovation economy. Highlights of this year’s report include helping secure elections and other critical infrastructure, advancements in encryption transparency, and tools to help content creators regain control from AI bots. The report also includes support for the development of Internet standards, open-source projects, and the next generation of great startups.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare, commented, “In 2024, we witnessed half of the world’s population eligible to vote against a backdrop of continued conflict and social unrest. Cloudflare worked to help protect critical voices and democratic processes, and ensure creators retained control of their work in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Whether it was helping to secure global elections, or helping content creators limit how AI bots access their content, I am proud of how the Cloudflare team supports needs bigger than all of us—delivering on our commitment to helping build a better, more open, and more secure Internet.”

Cloudflare listed the things in its 2024 impact report as onboarding 90+ political campaigns and 60+ local media sites in preparation for 2024 U.S. elections, reporting on global elections with Cloudflare Radar, defending 2,900+ vulnerable Internet properties from an average of 95.8 million daily attacks, at no cost, and more.

Cloudflare, Inc., also announced on Thursday that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The event is expected to start at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time) and conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time).

The company said that the event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, NY, and a live webcast will also be accessible from the Cloudflare investor relations website at cloudflare.NET. A replay of the presentations will be available following the completion of the event.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.