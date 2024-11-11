Clean-tech Alchemie Technology appoints Centropy PR for external comms

Leading clean-tech company Alchemie Technology has appointed Centropy PR as its external PR agency.

Based in Cambridge, Alchemie is leading the fight against textile pollution and emissions. The company’s Endeavour™ digital dyeing production process reduces the carbon footprint of dyeing by up to 85 per cent, eliminating up to 95 per cent of wastewater and decreasing the required amount of chemicals by up to 30 per cent.

Founded by entrepreneur and industry veteran Alan Hudd, Alchemie Technology has recently secured major new grant to tackle pollution in the global textile finishing industry as part of a collaboration between the UK and Taiwan.

The grant, delivered in partnership with Innovate UK, totals £742,254 and will enable Alchemie and JSRTEX Group, a Taiwan-based leading textile manufacturing innovator, to drive the smart transformation of Taiwan’s textile industry.

Centropy will lead the company’s external communications programme, including drafting content, managing media relations and political communications. The news following a rapid expansion of Centropy’s team and client base, with specialist teams targeting clients in the sustainability sector.

Dysha Cindrati, Campaigns Marketing Executive, Alchemie Technology said: “We were looking for a proactive PR partner to elevate our message and drive engaging press coverage for our brand. The Centropy team have demonstrated an energetic and engaged approach to external communications, with an expert team and outstanding journalist connections.”

Steven George-Hilley, founder, Centropy PR said: “Alchemie is a true British success story, tackling pollution in the textile dying industry on a global scale. It’s an honour to work with such a fantastic brand with a clear mission statement and proven solution to one of the biggest challenges facing the world.”