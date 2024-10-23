Clarify Health appoints new executives to drive growth and impact.

Clarify Health has appointed new executives to drive growth and impact.

The new executives include Dan Olson as chief commercial officer, Steve Pease as chief financial officer and chief operations officer, and Alejandro Reti as chief product officer.

Steve Pease brings extensive experience in leading early to mid-stage companies through times of growth and expansion.

Why did Clarify Health Appoint New Executives?

Clarify Health, an award-winning healthcare data and analytics company, said on Tuesday that it has expanded its executive leadership team to fuel the company’s strategic growth. The new executives include Dan Olson as chief commercial officer, Steve Pease as chief financial officer and chief operations officer, and Alejandro Reti as chief product officer. Collectively, they bring decades of impactful healthcare and technology leadership in finance, operations, sales, product, and business development.

This expanded leadership team will lead the company in its next phase of growth and scale while achieving Clarify’s mission to be the premier architects of healthcare’s double bottom line, allowing our customers to realize financial success and meaningful impact, Clarify said.

Clarify Health CEO Terry Boch said, “I am thrilled to welcome Dan, Steve, and Alejandro to Clarify. Their combined expertise strengthens our foundation and reinforces our commitment to innovation and growth. They have joined us at a critical time as we re-launch our streamlined, ROI-driven solutions and bold branding that reflects our dual focus, helping our customers do well while doing good. Together, we aim to blueprint a healthcare system that benefits everyone.”

The histories of the new executives

Dan Olson, Chief Commercial Officer

According to the health company, Dan Olson joins Clarify with three decades of healthcare leadership experience and a successful track record of progressively responsible commercial and growth leadership roles in life sciences, medical device, and healthcare technology companies. recently, as the Senior Vice President of Growth at American Well (Amwell), Dan led all commercial functions across provider, payer, and government/public sector.

Steve Pease, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer

Clarify said that Steve Pease brings extensive experience in leading early to mid-stage companies through times of growth and expansion. He has a long record of achieving operational excellence and a deep understanding of building, interpreting, and presenting financial metrics that drive company health and growth. Steve was formerly the principal executive of Hustle, a venture-backed peer-to-peer texting platform serving organizations with large audiences.

Alejandro Reti, MD, MBA, Chief Product Officer

Alejandro Reti is a healthcare IT executive with over 20 years of experience across provider, payer, and life sciences industries. He has held C-suite roles, including chief executive officer (CEO), chief medical officer (CMO), and chief medical information officer (CMIO), focusing on innovation, business transformation, and growth. Alejandro previously served as CEO of Vivify Health, a United Health Group subsidiary, leading digital patient care initiatives, the company said.

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health unlocks valuable insights making complex care decisions easier for providers, payers, tech and services organizations, and life science companies. The Clarify Atlas Platform® forms the foundation to stack the building blocks necessary to grow topline, contain costs, guide care, and more. Powered by the industry’s largest and most robust dataset of over 300 million lives and more than 20 billion AI-powered predictions, Clarify’s offerings deliver actionable insights with unparalleled speed and actionability.

Clarify’s excellence has been recognized by industry analysts and watchers, including a Best in KLAS award naming Clarify Health #1 for Data Analytics Platform (Payers) by KLAS Research. Newsweek also named Clarify one of the world’s best Digital Health companies. Clarify has also been recognized regularly by the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2, for high customer satisfaction.