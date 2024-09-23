Claim Free REL Tokens Before They Hit the Market! – Limited Time Airdrop!

RENEC Lend, a leading DeFi platform supported by the RENEC Foundation, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Relend Token (REL) Airdrop event. As REL prepares for its much-anticipated listing on Solana and RENEC decentralized exchanges (DEXs) by the end of September, this airdrop presents a unique, limited-time opportunity for investors to accumulate REL tokens—completely free.

What is RENEC Lend?

RENEC Lend is a cutting-edge DeFi platform offering Supply/Borrow services for both tokens and fiat. Supported by both the RENEC and Solana blockchains, RENEC Lend enables users to maximize their earnings through innovative decentralized finance solutions. The platform is known for its low borrowing interest rates—as low as 5% per year—without the complicated paperwork of traditional financial systems.

Relend Token (REL), the native token of RENEC Lend, is rapidly emerging as a hot opportunity for investors, thanks to its versatile utility. Beyond being just a trading tool, REL empowers its holders with governance, staking, and liquidity provision benefits.

Why Should You Hold Relend Token (REL)?

As REL approaches its official DEX listing, there are several exciting benefits for holders:

Governance & Protocol Upgrades : REL holders gain the power to participate in major platform decisions, including protocol upgrades and fee adjustments. Stake a specified amount of REL to propose and influence changes within the ecosystem. Staking : Enjoy passive income by staking REL on the RENEC Lend platform. Liquidity Provision : Supply liquidity to REL pools on DEX(s) and earn lucrative rewards from pool fees. Preferential Borrowing Fees & Lower Interest Rates : REL holders are entitled to discounted borrowing fees and lower interest rates , providing substantial financial advantages. Exclusive Programs : REL holders gain access to exclusive perks, including liquidity incentives and referral programs designed to reward loyal users.

REL Development Roadmap

End of September : Listing on Solana and RENEC DEXs.

October : Launch of governance features allowing REL holders to participate in adjusting fees and upgrading the protocol.

Borrowing Fee Discounts : REL holders will enjoy lower borrowing fees and interest rates, optimizing the benefits of using the platform.

Airdrop Relend Token (REL): A Limited-Time Opportunity to Accumulate for Free!

From September 23 to October 7 (UTC), RENEC Lend will run an exclusive Relend Token (REL) Airdrop event, offering participants the chance to earn an APY of 30% to 60% simply by supplying SOL, USDT, or USDC. This event is a rare opportunity to accumulate REL tokens before their DEX listing—completely free of charge.

Link to download banner: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14qDMjlkPRdVLW_ZCbXeVDUnymcyTkyhJ/view?usp=drive_link

Reward Details :

60 REL per 1 USDT supplied over 1 year ( APY up to 60% ).

60 REL per 1 USDC supplied over 1 year ( APY up to 60% ).

30 REL per 1 SOL supplied over 1 year ( APY up to 30% ).

Example Calculation:

Let’s say you supply 2000 USDT for 30 days, you will earn:

2000 USDT * 60 REL * 30 days / 365 days = ~9,863 REL.

Key Benefits of Participation:

Daily Rewards : Earn interest on your USDT/USDC/SOL supply and accumulate additional REL tokens daily.

Unlimited Supply : There are no limits on the amount of REL you can supply—the more you supply, the more rewards you accumulate!

Instant Flexibility : You can withdraw your USDT/USDC/SOL and accrued REL rewards at any time, offering complete flexibility and control over your assets.

How to Participate:

Access the RENEC Lend Dashboard and connect your Solana wallet Supply USDT, USDC, or SOL . Your REL rewards will be calculated and credited instantly, allowing you to track and withdraw your earnings as you go.

Limited Airdrop Pool:

The airdrop pool is limited, and the event could end early if all rewards are claimed. Early participation is key to maximizing your REL accumulation before its DEX listing.

Post-Supply Benefits:

Once you’ve supplied your tokens, you can borrow additional tokens like USDT, BNB,… with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of up to 75%. Enjoy loan interest rates as low as 5% per year, with no financial verification or collateral assessment required—perfect for those looking for convenient long-term borrowing.

Why Hold REL Before Listing?

Owning REL before the official listing gives you a strategic advantage, allowing you to accumulate tokens at a lower cost and benefit from potential price appreciation once it goes live on exchanges. Don’t miss out on this limited-time chance to gain free tokens and maximize your returns within the RENEC Lend ecosystem.