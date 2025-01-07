CKB Eco Fund Joins Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025 as Platinum Sponsor

Hong Kong, China, 7th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, The CKB Eco Fund, a leading force in Bitcoin-isomorphic innovation, will participate as a Platinum Sponsor at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025. This annual gathering is one of Asia’s premier Web3 events, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and developers to explore the future of blockchain and decentralized technologies. By joining the grand industry summit, the CKB Eco Fund reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and solidifying its leadership in the Asian blockchain ecosystem.

As the emerging driving force behind Nervos CKB, a cutting-edge BTC-isomorphic public blockchain (PoW+UTXO), the CKB Eco Fund is actively supporting pioneering projects that are revolutionizing the Bitcoin ecosystem. These include: Fiber Network, a programmable Lightning implementation supporting multiple assets including BTC, UTXO Stack, which solves Lightning Network’s liquidity challenges through innovative staking mechanisms, and RGB++, which enables native programmability and seamless interoperability across all UTXO-based chains. These complementary innovations work together to enhance Bitcoin’s scalability while preserving its security foundations. At the Web3 Festival, the CKB Eco Fund aims to engage with developers, share insights on the cutting-edge Bitcoin innovations, and further expand its impact across the global Web3 community.

The Fund’s ongoing efforts to support the Bitcoin ecosystem have already made a significant impact, particularly in Asia, where its projects have catalyzed the development of a stronger, interconnected blockchain landscape. Through strategic collaborations with developers, communities, and enthusiasts, the CKB Eco Fund has consistently worked towards enhancing Bitcoin’s role in the broader Web3 space.

At this year’s event, the CKB Eco Fund will co-host the Bitcoin Stage on Day 2 afternoon, following last year’s success. The stage will feature prominent voices from the Bitcoin and Web3 ecosystems, discussing innovations, best practices, and the challenges ahead for the industry. The conversations and knowledge exchange on the Bitcoin Stage will create an invaluable opportunity for attendees to deepen their understanding of the latest technological trends.

In addition, the CKB Eco Fund will showcase its ecosystem at a dedicated booth, featuring groundbreaking projects like UTXO Stack and Nervape. Attendees are invited to explore these initiatives, meet the teams, and discuss potential collaborations that could drive the next wave of innovation within the Bitcoin and CKB ecosystems.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival, organized by Wanxiang and Hashkey Group, stands as a landmark event for the global Web3 community. By participating in this prestigious festival, the CKB Eco Fund will not only contribute to shaping the future of the Web3 industry but also further strengthen its role in supporting the growth of Bitcoin technologies and the broader decentralized economy.

CKB Eco Fund: https://x.com/CKBEcoFund

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2025/?lang=zh#/en