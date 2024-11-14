Circus SE partners with a global leader in high-tech manufacturing.

Circus SE has partnered with a global leader in high-tech manufacturing.

Circus SE Partnership

Circus SE, a leading technology company in AI and autonomous robotics for the food service sector, on Thursday announced a partnership with a global leader in contract manufacturing for high-technology hardware solutions. Circus SE specialises in autonomous solutions for the USD 2.6 trillion food-service industry, aiming to disrupt the market through the use of AI-Software and robotics. The contract is intended to fulfill the high order volume for CA-1 robots that is currently being negotiated as already published.

Circus said that the North American-based partner is a global leader in high-tech contract manufacturing in sectors such as industrial, HealthTech, Automotive, and Aerospace. With a strong expertise spanning design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, the partner serves Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies globally.

Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE, said, “Partnering with one of the world’s leading contract manufacturers is a major acceleration for our global rollout. After years of perfecting our technology, we have made a big step forward towards mass production at Circus and are preparing for global CA-1 deliveries to existing and new clients. This partnership propels our pioneering approach as the world’s first company to scale food production robots, which shall enable us to own a massive market opportunity. We’re unlocking one of the biggest AI frontiers in a sector overdue for technology disruption.”

When will it commence?

According to the report, the parties plan to prepare for the high-volume production of the Circus Autonomy One (CA-1), starting in Dec 2024. with an initial ramp-up phase starting in 2025, aiming to reach triple-digit production volumes already in the same year, the report stated. Through this partnership, Circus aims to become the world’s first company to launch mass production of an AI robot in the food-service industry.

About Circus CA-1

Circus SE said that Circus CA-1 is a fully autonomous robot transforming the foodservice industry, handling all tasks from ingredient dispensing to cooking, cleaning, and packaging without human intervention. Powered by CircusAI, an end-to-end AI software for intelligent autonomous operations, CA-1 addresses industry-wide labour shortages and inefficiencies. As the first AI-robotics player in this sector, Circus combines advanced robotics with its proprietary CircusAI software to cut production costs, reduce food-waste, and uphold high standards of quality and hygiene. This innovation enables a scalable, centrally managed network of autonomous kitchens with a fraction of the cost and space compared to labor driven kitchens.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global leader in AI solutions and autonomous robotics, transforming the EUR2.6 trillion food service sector through full autonomy. With its proprietary AI platform, CircusAI, and the world’s first commercially viable AI-robot in food service, CA-1, Circus is pioneering AI in food service to address industry-wide labour shortages.