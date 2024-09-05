Circle Announces Global Hackathon to Empower Developers with Blockchain Innovation

Circle, a global financial technology company, today announced the launch of its inaugural Circle ProDev Hackathon. This exclusive event is designed to bring together professional developers from around the world to build cutting-edge blockchain solutions on the Circle platform.

The hackathon offers an unparalleled opportunity for developers to showcase their expertise, gain industry recognition, and network with leading corporations. Participants will have the chance to tackle real-world challenges, build enterprise-grade solutions, and compete for a substantial prize pool.