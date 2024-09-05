Circle Announces Global Hackathon to Empower Developers with Blockchain Innovation

Circle, a global financial technology company, today announced the launch of its inaugural Circle ProDev Hackathon. This exclusive event is designed to bring together professional developers from around the world to build cutting-edge blockchain solutions on the Circle platform.
The hackathon offers an unparalleled opportunity for developers to showcase their expertise, gain industry recognition, and network with leading corporations. Participants will have the chance to tackle real-world challenges, build enterprise-grade solutions, and compete for a substantial prize pool.
Key Highlights of the Circle ProDev Hackathon:
- Showcase Your Expertise: Tackle real-world challenges and build innovative blockchain solutions.
- Gain Industry Recognition: Earn the prestigious “Circle ProDev Qualified” title and receive exclusive opportunities.
- Unlock Growth Opportunities: Network with corporate partners, receive mentorship, and accelerate your project’s development.
- Win Big: Compete for a substantial prize pool, including USDC awards, grants, credits, and travel stipends.
- Get Global Visibility: Present your solution to a global audience of blockchain enthusiasts and investors.
Prizes and Rewards:
- Cash Prizes (USDC): Top-performing teams will compete for a prize pool of up to $100k USDC.
- Circle ProDev Achievement Tiers: Earn the prestigious “Circle ProDev Champion” or “Circle ProDev Finalist” titles, along with exclusive perks.
- USDC Credits: Qualifying teams will receive up to $100 USDC credits.
- Travel Stipends: Finalist teams will be flown to Bangkok to present their solutions at Devcon week.
To learn more about the Circle ProDev Hackathon and to register, please visit https://go.d3v.gg/Circle-Prodev-PR
About Circle
Circle is a financial technology company building a new internet financial system, where money and value are exchanged using USDC and digital currencies. Our platform powers a variety of use cases, from payments and transfers to lending and treasury management. Circle is committed to driving innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital economy.
For more information, do reach out to marketing@angelhack.com