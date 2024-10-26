CIGA Design launches October Carnival taking up to 30% off mechanical watches

This October, CIGA Design invites watch enthusiasts worldwide to join the “Art of Time” October Carnival. This is a celebration of time, capturing its passage and appreciating the unique value of every moment. From October 27th to October 31st, enjoy a 30% discount on all purchases(excluding Tourbillon watches). Seize this opportunity to own your favorite mechanical watch at an exceptional price. Let CIGA Design accompany you in exploring the art of time, showcasing your unique charm and fashion sense!

The Art of Time

Time is a silent, faithful witness to our growth and resilience. CIGA Design, your elegant wrist companion, not only marks time’s passage but also accompanies you towards a brighter future. It encourages cherishing each moment, savoring time, and finding inner peace amidst life’s busyness.

For men, time holds deep emotions, capturing family warmth and the struggles of hard work. It’s a vessel of emotion and memory. CIGA Design watches blend fashion and elegance with emotional resonance. Each piece embodies the designer’s insights into time, allowing wearers to appreciate its flow and experience a deeper spiritual essence.

CIGA Design: The Master of Time Crafting

As a global original designer watch brand, CIGA Design is committed to sharing exceptional mechanical artistry through original design, creating meaningful timepieces. The team, composed of world-renowned designers, relentlessly pursues perfection. With 17 international design awards, they have stood alongside top brands like Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, winning the GPHG award, and ranked in the global TOP3 of the German iF watch/jewelry category with Apple and Bulgari. CIGA Design’s innovation and growth have also drawn significant attention from major media like The New York Times, Europa Star, and Forbes. These accolades recognize not only CIGA Design’s design prowess but also affirm the brand’s philosophy: every watch is a tribute to the art of time and a longing for a beautiful life.

Exceptional Craftsmanship and Design

CIGA Design mechanical watches combine modern minimalist design with mechanical beauty. Each piece showcases unique creativity and insight, reflecting a deep understanding of men’s aesthetic and fashion needs. From detailed textures to material craftsmanship, the brand is committed to near-perfect quality.

In the world of CIGA Design watches, we highly recommend several models that exude masculine charm. A standout piece is the iconicSeries U Blue Planet. Inspired by our shared home, Earth, this watch features the innovative Asynchronous Follow-up Technology, using a single point to indicate both hours and minutes. This unique design won the 2021 GPHG Challenge Award and was praised by The New York Times as “The Chinese Watch Brand That Beat the Swiss.” Celebrated for its distinctive design, innovative movement, and eco-friendly philosophy, the Blue Planet embodies strength and intelligence. It is a profound expression of masculine elegance, perfect for those with a taste for the unique. Wearing it allows you to showcase your individual style and announce your fashion philosophy and extraordinary pursuits to the world.

The Series X Eye Of Horus is also a masterpiece of wristwatches that cannot be missed. Inspired by the ancient Egyptian Eye of Horus, its design blends contemporary aesthetics to exude a mysterious, avant-garde aura. A special triangular hand floats at the dial’s center, while the Eye of Horus at its center rotates with the time flow. The 360-degree transparent case showcases intricate mechanics, highlighting exquisite craftsmanship. Available in black, silver, or rose gold, it suits diverse styles. Whether casual or formal, this watch enhances the wearer’s fashion sense and strength, emphasizing unique taste and personal charm.

The world of CIGA Design mechanical watches offers so much more. Discover a variety of styles waiting for you. Each watch is an artistic interpretation of time, reflecting your personal taste and attitude. Choose CIGA Design and make every wear a remarkable aesthetic experience!

To celebrate the “Art of Time” carnival, CIGA Design is launching an exclusive limited-time discount event from October 27th to October 31st, offering a 30% discount on all watches (excluding Tourbillon Watches) — the best deal of the year! This event not only provides you with an excellent opportunity to purchase your dream watch but also a profound chance to experience the art of time. I firmly believe that CIGA Design’s watches can become an indispensable time companion in your life, witnessing every important moment. Click here https://cigadesign.com/ and explore the infinite possibilities of time, let every moment become eternal art, and embark on your exclusive journey through time today!