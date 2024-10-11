Choosing the Right Time to Replace or Change Your Porsche Seasonal Tyres

Many drivers of premium marques prefer to change their tyres according to the season. Having the right tyres for the weather and temperature ensures that a vehicle’s driving experience and handling are optimised at all times, especially for higher-end cars where smoothness and handling are key.

The general rule is that when the weather reaches around 7°C or lower, summer tyres should be swapped for winter tyres, which have enhanced grip to ensure cars can cope with icier, colder conditions without compromising safety or driver comfort.

The specialist supplier of Porsche OEM parts at Design911 shares professional guidance about when to change your tyres, the impact seasonal tyres can have, and the tyre brands recommended for Porsche owners by the manufacturer itself.

Winter and Summer Tyres: Do They Matter?

Mechanics, automotive professionals, and even collectors may advise that, for most people and regions in the UK, the specificity and technical benefits of switching between seasonal tyres are more of a personal choice than a necessity.

Unless you live in an area exposed to guaranteed ice and snowfall each year or at a higher elevation where dangerous winter driving conditions are common, you may choose to leave your factory-standard tyres as is or opt for an all-season tyre.

However, we’d also advise that there are advantages to having tyres fitted that are engineered to provide the best possible handling, traction, and safety during the relevant season—and this can make a more profound difference for Porsche drivers who select their vehicles based on the experience and feel of driving their favourite models.

The Contrasts Between Seasonal Tyres

Contrary to common misconceptions, classic Porsche winter tyres and summer tyres are completely different products, even manufactured from alternative rubber compounds—the contrasts aren’t just about having tyres with a slightly deeper tread for extra grip.

Instead, a set of performance tyres designed for summer use works most effectively in warmer temperatures. They have a slightly softer surface and better grip that augments their performance.

Leaving summer tyres on your Porsche in the winter can cause them to harden, which can become a considerable hazard in subzero temperatures or if you encounter black ice.

Winter tyres are produced with a rubber compound with a higher silica content, which likewise works best in colder weather. However, they are also not great in the summer when the heat of the road and air would make the tyres too soft and cause them to wear down or deteriorate far more quickly.

In some parts of the world, swapping winter and summer tyres is an absolute need, but even in more ambient climates, you may find your tyres are less resilient, prone to slipping, lead to increased fuel consumption, and require replacement much sooner than if you had the season-appropriate tyres fitted.

We should also clarify that all-season tyres are an option, as a more modern type of product that combines the properties of both summer and winter tyres. The caveat is that all-season tyres are a compromise in either season and don’t work more efficiently than tyres designed specifically for each.

However, all-season tyres can be a good choice if you have a limited budget or won’t have the opportunity to change your tyres.

They avoid the inherent safety risks of driving in the height of summer or the depths of winter with a set of tyres that simply aren’t made for the road conditions.

When Is the Right Time to Change Summer for Winter Tyres?

Part of the reason the demand for specialist, performance, and seasonal tyres has grown so much in recent years is that the weather has become more unpredictable.

For those travelling greater distances or driving to an area with more frequent extreme weather, tyres play an important role in keeping your car safe on the road.

Here are the general guidelines:

If the weather falls below the 7°C threshold or is expected to be at this level or colder for the weeks and months to come, your summer tyres may quickly start to lose efficiency.

Winter tyres feature more flexible rubber, and a better grip is always recommended for winter driving, especially if you’re driving long distances, navigating untreated roads, or don’t know when you might next have the chance to change your tyres.

If you’ve left your summer tyres on your car but have seen forecast snow, it’s well worth changing your tyres as quickly as possible to avoid becoming stranded or involved in an accident. These can happen in urban areas where most roads are salted, as well as on motorways and in more rural areas.

Aligning your tyre changes with the clocks can be a failsafe if the forecasts are unclear. For example, swapping summer for winter tyres in October and vice versa in March when we switch back to daylight saving time is often an easy way to avoid forgetting.

When you’ve removed one set of tyres, it’s also important to check that the air pressure is steady and test this every month or so. Tyre pressure naturally tends to drop in the cold and increase in the warm.

Likewise, you should ensure the set of tyres you’re not using is stored correctly and has the right air pressure and tread to be re-fitted when the seasons change.

Using Porsche-Recommended Seasonal Tyres

Porsche recommends drivers use their approved tyres to ensure they benefit from the full performance each sports vehicle is designed for. While your choice of tyres may be subject to personal preference, you can look for N-marked tyres that have been tested and approved.

You can verify the performance, model, and version of the tyre by looking at the technical codes. The N is the Porsche mark of approval, followed by a letter designating the Porsche models the tyre is compatible with, and the digit shows the tyre version.

Porsche tests tyres by many of the well-known third-party brands like Michelin, and although you can opt to follow the manufacturer guidelines or choose Porsche-endorsed tyres, there is also a broad range of performance summer and winter tyres within our catalogues that might meet your expectations.