Choose the best Rapid City wedding special effects from DJ Marek for your Black Hills Sou Dakota Wedding Reception

So you and your fiancé just got engaged and are ready to start plannin your wedding party in the Black Hills of South Dakota! Couples like you  choose DJ Marek for their wedding entertainment given his experience  with creating phenomenal celebrations. Let’s dive into some of the  additional experiences that are available when booking DJ Marek for your  Rapid City Wedding Ceremony and Reception Entertainment DJ. 

1. Begin your day by making sure all your guests hear all your music  and ceremony vows at the perfect volume, an additional ceremony  sound system will ensure just that! Almost all wedding ceremonies in  the Black Hills area take place outdoors where natural elements like  wind can play a huge factor in making sure your guests can hear the  wedding. DJ Marek uses a state-of-the-art digital BOSE sound  system to ensure everyone can hear every single word perfectly. This  is complimented with wireless discreet microphones for both the  officiant and groom and handheld microphones for. both singers a readers. Outdoor wedding ceremonies in Spearfish South Dakota Rapid City South Dakota and weddings in Custer State Park  especially benefit from ceremony sound services provided by D Marek. 

2. How about a great solution to capture photos and short videos from  your Black Hills area wedding? DJ Marek offers a super-sleek digita Photo Booth to help document all the smiles, laughs and memories  throughout the entire night. Not only do the bride and groom receive  a copy of all the photos but your guests can text or email the  pictures to themselves instantly! You’re welcome to provide your  own backdrop and props or even a neon-sign for the most  picturesque vibes. DJ Marek will also allow you to customize the  colors of the Photo Booth to match the look and feel of your party.  This digital Photo Booth solution is paired perfectly alongside DJ  Services provided by DJ Marek directly and is by far the most  popular wedding Reception enhancement and add-on.

3. Now we’re ready to splash some color! We’re of course talking about  color uplights provided by DJ Marek. These special lighting fixture will dramatically enhance the aesthetic of your wedding reception venue. Accent lighting provides and added level of mood and  ambience especially in the later hours of your wedding. Fully wireless  means the options and unlimited and you don’t have to deal with  unsightly cables keeping things clean and safe. Select from  thousands of color options or even a slow fade between several  different colors. This is the perfect way to transform your Rapid Cit wedding Reception when working with DJ Marek for DJ and  Uplighting Services. 

4. Cue the fireworks! The bride and grooms first official dance to as husband and wife is always a highlight of any reception. Couples  who work with DJ Marek can dramatically enhance their first da experience by adding first dance sparklers to their lineup. Thes specially designed machines are heatless and odorless and provide  a 15 foot vertical fireworks spark show that perfectly compliment the first dance song. You can also use the sparklers for a bride an groom’s introduction into the reception or even the end of a wedding  ceremony, DJ Marek has your indoor sparklers covered! 

5. The newest enhancement for Black Hills Wedding Receptions is  called “Dancing On A Cloud” whereas the newlyweds dance their  first dance song on a layer of low lying thick fog, a stunning eff unlike any other! The effect is achieved by utilizing special theatrica stage equipment that mixes dry ice and boiling hot water to  formulate a cloud that stays at your feet for a very dreamy effect Completely heatless and , this can be complemented by additional  lights on the dance floor or even the first dance sparklers mentio above. Guaranteed to be one of the highlights of your wedding, be  sure to ask DJ Marek for example photos, and videos from other  Black Hills Wedding Receptions. 

6. Spotlight the moment with professional grade spotlight from DJ  Marek Rapid City Wedding DJ. The spotlights make you the center  of attention and tremendously enhance moments like special  dances, Brian groom, introductions, and cake cutting ceremonies.  They can also be used during toast and speeches to make sure the focus is on the right person. Not only do the photos that your guests  take turn out much better because of the added light but other  wedding professionals like wedding photographers and wedding  videographers absolutely LOVE this special effect too since i creates such a unique look! 

7. So you’re showing a short video or picture slideshow at your  wedding and need a screen and projector? DJ Marek has you  completely covered! Depending on your location and specific needs DJ Marek will work with you to customize the perfect screen and  projector combination. From simple solutions, great for smaller  weddings, to large rear-projection style video screens, rest assured  everyone will see the visual element of your media with DJ Marek.  He can even help with planning and building your slideshow and also  ensure you have a DVD copy as a keepsake. Videos and slideshows  can be mixed seamlessly into your wedding entertainment  experience and DJ services in South Dakota. 

8. Lastly, let’s cover some customized party favors for your guest. Long  gone are the days of glow sticks and cheesy props. The latest Black  Hills wedding reception trend includes light up, flashing foam sticks customized with the bride and groom’s names and wedding date. DJ  Marek will know exactly when to hand these out to everyone on the  dance floor for the most dramatic party enhancement. The best par of course, guests get to keep these light up sticks at the end of the  night and take them home to keep the party going! 

All of the above mentioned special effects are available to you and you fiancé when working with DJ Marek. During your planning process, he’l learn about the individual experiences you’re looking for and suggest  which options may be best suitable for you and your Black Hills wedding  venue. For more information about DJ Marek, please visit his website at  www.DJMarek.com.

