$CHIRP Token Now Live on KuCoin, Gate.io, and MEXC; Sui-Based DePIN Chirp Announces Token Launch on Leading Exchanges

Sui-based decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) Chirp has launched its $CHIRP token on three prominent centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, marking another significant milestone following the rollout of its dedicated DePIN infrastructure layer on the Sui blockchain.

Chirp, one of the fastest-growing DePINs in the crypto space, boasts nearly 1 million users. The platform leverages blockchain technology to connect the fragmented world of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Built on the Sui blockchain, Chirp provides a community-powered network and a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help other DePINs and real-world projects enter the market efficiently.

As of today, Monday, 20 January, $CHIRP is officially available for trading on KuCoin, Gate.io, and MEXC Exchange as a CHIRP/USDT trading pair. This announcement follows the successful Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for Sui DePIN, the foundational layer designed to support the creation and operation of decentralized physical infrastructure networks on Sui.

Tim Kravchunovsky, CEO and founder of Chirp, says: “After over two years of building, I’m incredibly proud to finally launch Chirp on Sui mainnet. We chose Sui as the home for our DePIN even before it went live on testnet, and now this ecosystem has grown into one of the most promising Layer 1 blockchains in the entire crypto space.

“Now, with the launch of the Sui DePIN infrastructure layer, there is no better blockchain for a decentralized IoT and telecommunications project like ours. I’m confident that with our $CHIRP token now live on several leading centralized exchanges, Chirp will firmly cement itself as Sui’s leading DePIN project as we work to solve major global connectivity problems with our community-powered IoT network and ecosystem.”

The $CHIRP token is central to Chirp’s ecosystem, incentivizing Keepers—operators of Chirp’s “Blackbird” antennas—to maintain their devices and support the network. The token also serves as payment for network usage and functions as a governance token in Chirp’s three-tier voting system.

Additionally, $CHIRP tokens are distributed as rewards in Kage, the first-ever DePIN play-to-earn (P2E) game with real-world utility, launched by Chirp in November 2024. In this innovative game, players use their smartphones to physically detect wireless networks such as WiFi, Bluetooth, and cellular towers, gathering data to build a community-powered global geolocation database.

Since its launch on 25 November, Kage has attracted nearly 1 million players who have scanned over 850 million wireless networks across 191 countries. The geolocation data collected by players has applications across various industries, enabling innovations like indoor navigation and low-power geopositioning in areas where GPS is unavailable, such as tunnels or shopping malls.

About Chirp

Chirp is an IoT ecosystem built on the Sui blockchain, comprising two main components: a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and a robust IoT platform. Its DePIN operates via community-owned miners that provide connectivity for IoT devices, rewarding participants with $CHIRP tokens. Meanwhile, the IoT platform enhances this connectivity by offering a suite of tools for managing devices and linking their data to the blockchain. This dual system fosters community engagement and creates a sustainable ecosystem, delivering advanced IoT solutions for individuals, businesses, and Real-World Asset (RWA) projects while empowering the community through decentralized infrastructure contributions.

For more information about Chirp, visit https://chirptoken.io/.

Contact

Managing Director

Anna Fedorova

Block3 PR

anna@block3.pr