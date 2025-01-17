Cheezus Coin Launches to Revolutionize Meme Coins with a Mission to Fight Hunger

Turning Small Fees into Big Cheese.

Ann Arbor, MI USA – January 2025 – Introducing Cheezus Coin ($CHEEZUS), a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that combines meme culture, blockchain technology, and philanthropy to tackle one of the world’s most pressing issues—hunger. Launching its presale on February 1, 2025, $CHEEZUS redefines the role of digital assets by seamlessly blending humor and a heartfelt mission to make a tangible impact.

The Mission: Feeding the World, One Transaction at a Time

Inspired by the story of multiplying loaves and fishes, $CHEEZUS brings a modern twist to the age-old concept of sharing and abundance. With every transaction, $CHEEZUS automatically directs 0.5% of the transaction fee to a dedicated charity wallet focused on global hunger relief efforts.

“Cheezus Coin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a movement,” said James McDonald. “By turning micro-transactions into meaningful contributions, we’re proving that small actions can create massive change.”

What Sets $CHEEZUS Apart?

Philanthropic Focus: A portion of every transaction directly supports hunger relief programs, ensuring transparency and impact.

Deflationary Model: A 0.25% burn rate per transaction reduces the overall supply, creating scarcity and potential value growth.

Staking Rewards: Loyal holders are rewarded with 0.25% transaction allocations , incentivizing long-term community engagement.

Transparent Charity Wallet: Real-time tracking allows users to monitor funds allocated to charitable causes.

Tokenomics and Presale Details

Total Supply: 100 billion $CHEEZUS tokens

Presale Allocation: 40% of the supply across five tiers, starting at $0.00005 per token.

Public Sale: 30% of the supply at $0.0001 per token.

The presale will raise funds to establish liquidity pools, support development, and scale $CHEEZUS’s mission globally. Early participants will benefit from discounted tiers, incentivizing early adoption of the token.

A Community-Driven Vision

Cheezus Coin aims to empower its community with future governance through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). By Phase 2, users will participate in decision-making, including charity allocations and project developments.

“We believe in transparency and collaboration. By giving our community a voice, $CHEEZUS ensures that its mission remains authentic and impactful,” [Founder’s Name] added.

How to Get Involved

The $CHEEZUS presale begins February 1, 2025, with tokens available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.cheezuscoin.com for detailed tokenomics, roadmap, and updates.

About Cheezus Coin

$CHEEZUS is a cryptocurrency with a purpose—designed to combine the playful nature of meme coins with a meaningful mission to combat hunger. Built on the Base blockchain for scalability and low fees, $CHEEZUS invites crypto enthusiasts and philanthropists alike to join a movement that turns small actions into big impact.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact the Cheezus Coin Communications Team at info@cheezuscoin.com.

Inspired by the story of multiplying loaves and fishes, $CHEEZUS brings a modern twist to the age-old concept of sharing and abundance. With every transaction, $CHEEZUS automatically directs 0.5% of the transaction fee to a dedicated charity wallet focused on global hunger relief efforts.

“Cheezus Coin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a movement,” said James McDonald. “By turning micro-transactions into meaningful contributions, we’re proving that small actions can create massive change.”

The presale will raise funds to establish liquidity pools, support development, and scale $CHEEZUS’s mission globally. Early participants will benefit from discounted tiers, incentivizing early adoption of the token.

Media Contact:

Cheezus Coin Communications Team

Email: info@cheezuscoin.com

Website: www.cheezuscoin.com