Cheapest countries to buy new iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 has arrived, and tech enthusiasts worldwide are eager to get their hands on Apple's latest flagship device.

As cryptocurrency continues to gain traction, some buyers are exploring the option of purchasing their new iPhone 16 using Bitcoin.

iPhone 16: What’s New

Key Features

New A18 chipset for enhanced performance

Apple Intelligence features (rolling out in October)

Action button inherited from iPhone 15 Pro

New dedicated Camera Control button

Vertical camera alignment for spatial video capture

Larger display sizes with thinner borders

Improved battery life

iOS 18 out of the box

Colors

The iPhone 16 is available in five stylish colors:

Ultramarine

Teal

Pink

White

Black

Cheapest Countries to buy iPhone 16

If you’re looking to save money on your iPhone 16 purchase, consider buying it from one of these countries where it’s available at competitive prices:

United States: The United States remains one of the most affordable places to purchase the iPhone 16. The base model starts at $799, making it an attractive option for buyers. Canada: Canada offers the iPhone 16 at a competitive price point. With the base model priced at CAD 1,129(approximately $830), it’s a good alternative for North American buyers. Hong Kong: Hong Kong continues to be a popular destination for tech-savvy shoppers. The iPhone 16 is available starting at HK$6,899 (about $884), making it an appealing option for those in the region. United Arab Emirates (UAE): The UAE offers the iPhone 16 at a competitive price, with the base model starting at AED 3,399 (approximately $925). The absence of taxes on electronics makes it an attractive destination for iPhone enthusiasts. Vietnam: Vietnam presents an opportunity for savings on the iPhone 16, with prices starting at the equivalent of $950. This makes it a consideration for buyers in Southeast Asia. Singapore: Singapore offers the iPhone 16 at a competitive price point, with the base model available for S$1,299 (about $955). It’s an attractive option for those in the Asia-Pacific region. India: While not the cheapest on the list, India’s pricing for the iPhone 16 starts at ₹79,900 (approximately $970), making it a consideration for local buyers and those in nearby countries.

Conclusion

When looking to purchase the iPhone 16, considering these countries can help you find more competitive prices. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a budget-conscious consumer, exploring these options can lead to significant savings on Apple’s latest smartphone. Remember to factor in any additional costs such as travel or shipping when making your decision.