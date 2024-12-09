ChatWise Ignites a Revolution in Social Media, Offering User Ownership and the Safest Online Community

ChatWise, the world’s first social media network to be majority-owned by users, has been launched. ChatWise aims to take on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and other household names by offering users a share of the company.

ChatWise is the safest online community, as all creators must be verified. Other platforms suffer from spam, AI-generated bots and anonymous accounts posting millions of false, abusive and offensive comments.

ChatWise’s unique approach to social media has already proved a hit, with more than 400,000 users signing up in India.

“Our recent internal audit found that 99.9% of content posted on ChatWise is safe. Evidence shows that the same is not true for other platforms, particularly Twitter/X and Telegram. When creators know that platform has their ID card, they’re careful in what they post.”

Developed by Indian entrepreneurs based in the UK, ChatWise offers groundbreaking features that have consistently been demanded by online safety campaigners, politicians and parents.

All users join as ‘private’, and only with verification can they post publicly. No other network has gone to such lengths for the safety of users.

“As a society, we are not ready for the new AI and deep-fake threats, with people posting endless lies, foul allegations, and horror stories whilst safely hidden behind fake accounts. And that’s before we even mention using platforms to commit crimes such as phishing and romance scams. ChatWise is taking the world in a far better and healthier direction,” said Gagan Gulati, co-founder of ChatWise.

Many analysts believe the ability to post anonymously is the main cause for much of the dreadful abuse and disinformation so often seen online.

More than half of ChatWise shares (60%) have been reserved for users, making for the world’s first such democratic financial structure of a social media company. Following the launch, the first 1 Million users are guaranteed to be offered ‘growth shares.’

“Billionaires are getting richer at the cost of unwitting users who are being harvested for cash in the most immoral of ways. Meta is worth $1.2 trillion – that equates to over $400 for each user. ChatWise will reclaim some of that wealth and return it back to the people who created it.” said Gagan who is a Qualified Chartered Accountant.

Since Donald Trump won with the help of Twitter/X owner Mr. Musk, millions have switched from Twitter/X to BlueSky, another decentralised social network that aims to make social media ‘Billionaire Proof’.

“We support BlueSky’s mission to give creators more control, but BlueSky’s shareholding remains in the hands of the BlueSky team.” Added Gagan. “ChatWise offers ultimate decentralisation by making creators and users majority shareholders in the company. This has never been done before and this opens to door for creators to benefit directly from the wealth created in stock markets on their behalf.”

ChatWise is also designed from the ground up to focus on safety. For instance, there are no fake or spam accounts.

“ChatWise will be majority user-owned and, therefore will do what is best for our society, our children and our future. I will only be satisfied when I can comfortably see my own child using ChatWise. That’s the bar we have set, and I promise to always uphold it.” said Gagan.

The ChatWise project started with a fundamental review of how social media was working, and is currently available in India.

“We’re still improving as a product and finessing our algorithms. Thousands are contributing in helping us improve and we’re giving them shareholding for their effort. Once we’re ready, we will launch across the world.”

