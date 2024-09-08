Characteristic Features of Modular LED Display Panels

With several different display types in the market, non-tech people are always confused because they don’t know the difference between them. One such display panel is the modular LED panel, seen everywhere in the modern world. Let us discuss the features of modular LED displays.

What is a Modular LED Display?

A modular LED display is a highly customisable LED display comprising several detachable components. It can be built to any shape or size you like. It consists of small LED panels attached through a supporting frame to make one more prominent display.

Components of Modular LED Display

Modular LED display comprises different components, also called modules. The following are the components of a modular LED display:

PCB

IC

LED

Connectors

Resistor

Capacitors

LED Mounting Frame

All of these components make up the modular display.

Characteristics of Modular LED Display

Modular LED displays are viable and sustainable, hence their popularity. The following are the characteristics of modular LED displays.

Customisability

One of the main selling features of modular LED displays is their versatility. You can fully customise these displays by choosing any shape and size for the display panel.

The module usually comes in sizes starting from 2mm. You can choose modules of different sizes depending on the size of the display you want.

Weather Resistant

Modular displays are often used outdoors. An indoor display does not need to be weather-resistant, but weather resistance becomes compulsory when we talk about outdoors. Modular LED displays with weather-resistant features are readily available on the market but cost more.

Brightness

Modular LED display panels with several different peak brightnesses are available on the market. Ranging from 400 to 7000 nits, a modular display panel is available to meet all your needs. Lower nits panels are used indoors, while higher ones are used outdoors.

Resolution

Panels with varying resolutions are available. Ideally, you require high-resolution panels with a close viewing distance for an indoor display. However, a lower-resolution display with a far viewing distance suffices in outdoor environments. You can choose the resolution of the display according to your needs.

Cost

Modular LED displays cost more than standard LED displays. Indoor modular LED displays are smaller and don’t have weather resistance, so they cost less than outdoor LED displays. Outdoor LED displays need higher peak brightness and weather-resistant qualities, costing more than every other display.

Usage of Modular LED Display

Modular displays are of excellent quality and can be used for several purposes. You see modular LED displays daily when you travel to a shopping district or a mall. You also see them on the roads. The following are the best usage scenarios for modular LED displays.

Advertisement

One of the most common modes of advertisement nowadays is Modular LED displays. You might find them attached to poles of street lights on the boundary of sports stadiums. You might also see huge panels fixed to the commercial areas of buildings or huge frames.

The advertisements can be static or animated, but the massive size of the panels and vivid colours get everyone’s attention.

Events

Branding for events in an outdoor environment is a complex process. Regular banners don’t work well, especially at night. This is where modular LED display panels come in. They can be used for every type of event and make the events more lively and interactive.

Conclusion

Modular LED display panels are a great piece of technology that provides versatility and unique features that give these displays a lot of value. Modular displays are the best if you are looking for a display to get value for your money for advertisements and events. You can also rent these displays, which makes them an extremely viable option.