Chairman of the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elected Vice President of the IAF

The Chairman of the Board of the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos), Samaddin Asadov, has been elected Vice President of the International Astronautical Federation.

This decision was made during the General Assembly of the Federation at the Milan Congress. After deliberations, members of the Bureau and Committee of the International Astronautical Federation endorsed Samaddin Asadov’s candidacy.

The position of Vice President, the first high-ranking role in the space sector among Turkic nations, will enhance our country’s role in building a bridge between developed and developing countries in this field. Representation in the Bureau will contribute to strengthening cooperation among Federation members and fostering Azerbaijan’s connections with global space industry leaders and policymakers. It is important to mention that the Bureau is the main executive body of the International AstronauticalFederation. The primary responsibilities of the Vice President include presiding over plenary sessions of the General Assembly, congresses, symposiums and other Federation meetings; providing recommendations to space institutions that are Federation members; overseeing the preparation of the annual financial report for the General Assembly; appointing committees within the Federation; and fostering cooperation among members.

A delegation from Azercosmos is participating in the 75th International Astronautical Congress, which is being held in Milan, Italy, from October 14-18. This year’s Congress theme, “Responsible Space for Sustainability,” follows last year’s Congress in Baku, which was held under the motto “Global Challenges and Opportunities: Let’s Give Space a Chance.”

Azercosmos’s booth provides Congress participants with information about the development history of Azerbaijan’s space sector, the space programs implemented in Azerbaijan, space initiatives related to climate change, as well as space events that will be held within the framework of the COP29 event in Azerbaijan this year. Additionally, promotional activities will be conducted for the upcoming “Space Technology Conference,” which Baku will host in 2025. This conference will serve as a cooperation platform for the space agencies of the Central Asia region, companies engaged in commercial space activities, and, in short, developing regional space nations. This year, Azerbaijan’s national scientific team of 52 students, young specialists, and scientists will showcase their expertise at the Milan Congress,

Alongside Azerbaijan’s Space Agency, the exhibition pavilion includes the European Space Agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States, and the space agencies of Turkey, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, India, Japan, Germany, and other countries. This is the fifth time in the 75-year history of the International Astronautical Congress that it is being held in Italy and the first time in Milan.