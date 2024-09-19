Chains Beyond Borders KOL & Investors Reception Set to Elevate Blockchain Networking in Singapore

Singapore, September 17, 2024 – The global blockchain and cryptocurrency industry is buzzing with anticipation as the Chains Beyond Borders KOL & Investors Reception prepares to make waves in Singapore on September 20th, 2024. Coinciding with major events such as Token2049 and Solana Breakpoint, this exclusive gathering promises to be a hub for innovation, networking, and insights tailored for the Web3 VC and KOL community.

Event Highlights

Date & Time: September 20th, 2024, at 18:00

Location: Exclusive rooftop venue in Singapore (details provided upon registration)

Registration: https://lu.ma/41mgm99m

Hosts: FD CAPITAL, JPool, Albus Protocol, Futurum Events

Partners: Phron AI, Toscale, Atleta Network, BR Group

Media Partners: BlockDelta, Cryptorank, Cryptopolitan, Crypto Executives, The Blockopedia, ProBlockchainMedia, The Founders Story, The Coin Republic, SalAd Labs, PBC, CryptoOKO, LetsTalkWeb3, CoinEasy, BTV China and more.



“At FD CAPITAL, we recognize that in-person communication is vital to driving meaningful deal flow and fostering co-investment opportunities. Events like Chains Beyond Borders create the perfect environment for these interactions, enabling us to strengthen networks and cultivate partnerships that are essential for success in the fast-evolving investment landscape.”- said Dariia Vasylieva, Founder and General Partner at FD CAPITAL.

The Chains Beyond Borders Reception is poised to become a landmark event, bringing together some of the brightest minds and most influential figures in the blockchain industry. The evening will feature an elite roster of speakers, each a visionary in their domain.

Among the KOL Lineup are:

Thomas Kralow , Chairman of Event Horizon , known for his strategic foresight in blockchain ecosystems.

Michael , CEO of Bitcoin TV , a pivotal figure in crypto media and education.

Heslin Kim , Chief Growth Officer at Gevulot , recognized for driving blockchain adoption through innovative solutions.

Evan Luthra , a two-time Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, serial entrepreneur, and Angel Investor, with contributions to over 500 Web3 companies, collectively exceeding a $100 billion USD market cap.

Tobias Bauer , a prominent Web3 investor known for backing revolutionary blockchain projects.

These industry titans will share exclusive insights into emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and the evolving landscape of decentralized finance and Web3 innovations.

Beyond the red carpet interviews, the event will provide a unique platform for deal-making and collaboration. Attendees will have the chance to forge new partnerships, explore investment opportunities, and catalyze groundbreaking projects. With a diverse and international crowd, participants will gain valuable insights into global markets and regulatory landscapes. Whether you’re looking to expand your network, secure investments, or gain industry knowledge, the Chains Beyond Borders KOL & Investors Reception is the event where every conversation could lead to the next big opportunity in blockchain and cryptocurrency.

About Chains Beyond Borders:

Chains Beyond Borders is a premier event series dedicated to uniting leading blockchains, dApp developers, investors, and crypto communities. These gatherings serve as catalysts for growth in the Web3 ecosystem, featuring pitch sessions, educational workshops, and expert panels on market trends and regulations.

About the Organizers:

FD CAPITAL: VCaaS firm focused on blockchain companies with strong technical teams that can achieve mainstream adoption.

Albus Protocol: A secure and highly adaptable decentralized identity infrastructure, featuring Zero-Knowledge Proofs for data privacy and a proprietary mechanism for ad-hoc compliance

JPool: A liquid staking platform with flexible staking opportunities and a suite of useful auxiliary tools.

Futurum Events: Specializing in fostering growth for disruptive Web3 startups through high-profile networking events.

About the Partners:

Phron AI: Building the first Layer 1/Layer 0 EVM Chain with a Proof-of-Learning AI Consensus Mechanism, revolutionizing blockchain by integrating advanced AI into consensus and enabling users to create dynamic Layer 1 blockchains.

Toscale: Aggregates Meta and Market data across CeFi and DeFi, providing extended analytical tools for 40+ CEXs, 300+ Blockchains, 4,500+ Protocols, 11,000+ tokens, 20,000+ trading Pairs, and 270+ Media.

Atleta Network: The Secure, Decentralized, Multi-Layer Blockchain Network Built for the Modern Age. Infrastructure that accelerates crypto-economic adoption, protects data, and enables the next generation of innovation.

BR Group: With over 1250 successful token launches, BR Group provides Market Making services and successful TGE support.

Media Contact:

Dariia Vasylieva

contact@fdcapital.io