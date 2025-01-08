Chainlink is Old News: This $0.14 Altcoin Could Be Set to Beat XRP After Listing Hype

Chainlink (LINK) and Ripple are two of the top giants in the crypto space. Since 2025 start, both coins have been doing pretty well with the XRP price gaining moderately, while Chainlink (LINK) is also performing well. However, both investors from these coins are shifting their attention to a new altcoin DTX thats just priced at $0.14 with ambitious goals that could shake up the market.

Will the Chainlink (LINK) Strategic Partnership Help it Grow?

Chainlink (LINK) is among the innovators in the crypto space. Founded in 2017, it functions as a gateway between blockchains and external data via decentralized oracles.

Since the beginning of 2025, Chainlink (LINK) has held its price pretty well and is hovering around $23 according to CoinMarketCap. However the technical aspect tells a different story. Chainlink (LINK) price is declining in comparison with its peak of $31 last December. But most importantly, the four-hour chart shows a trend reversal, which is popularly known as the head-and-shoulder pattern.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts are associating the stability of Chainlink (LINK) with key partnerships like Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial, that boughtmore than $2 million worth of LINK tokens. But the real test will be whether Chainlink (LINK) goes beyond its limits or not.

This ambiguity is driving Chainlink (LINK) holders to look at altcoins like DTX, as this new cryptocurrency is causing a stir in the market with its incredibly low price and superior features.

The RLUSD Launch Could Boost XRP Price Amidst Legal Trouble

Ripple (XRP) has been one of the biggest players in the payments and finance sector for its decentralized/energy-efficient blockchain and low-cost transactions. But it has been hampered by legal obstacles.

The SEC’s lawsuit accusing Ripple of selling unregistered securities stunned the whole crypto space. But despite setbacks and penalties imposed by the court, the XRP price remains consistent. And now with the new SEC leadership Ripple enthusiasts have high hopes for resolving the lawsuit.

Moreover, the recent launch of Ripple RLUSD, a stablecoin built on XRPL, is expected to boost XRP price and its role in the market. Many experts are even saying XRP will shoot up soon because RLUSD is already outperforming major giants like PayPal.

However, there are also a lot of eyes turning to an upcoming altcoin DTX. Experts believe it could even beat the gains of Ripple XRP price and set a new benchmark.

Source: CoinMarketCap

DTX Exchange: Potential to Compete with Ripple & Chainlink (LINK)

DTX Exchange (DTX) is rapidly establishing its presence in the crypto space, with predictions of outpacing Ripple (XRP) and Chainlink (LINK) following its listing hype on top exchanges. DTX Exchange’s integration of cryptocurrency with traditional financial assets takes innovation to a whole new level.

Unlike Ripple (XRP), DTX Exchange aims to be the ultimate hub for trading with over 100,000 currency pairs like stocks, ETFs and even forex. Plus, its own layer-1 blockchain called VulcanX supports 100,000 transactions a second (TPS) on its testnet. This vastly outstrips the scalability of most competitors, including Ripple (XRP) and Chainlink (LINK).

On top of all these features, DTX Exchange offers up to 1000x leverage and the Phoenix Wallet crypto lovers and traditional traders. Additionally, the intuitive interface makes navigation super easy for traders. And the no-KYC policies cut down on all the hassle. These features have gotten a lot of buzz in the crypto space, and registrants are pouring in.

Many analysts are praising DTX Exchange’s top-tier features, and the recent listing hype prompted experts to compare DTX growth with the XRP price surge. Further, DTX may be a better choice than Chainlink (LINK) as LINK does not have a multi-asset approach.

Conclusion

DTX Exchange is poised to surpass XRP price gains and Chainlink (LINK) prominence. The DTX tokens are currently in the presale stage, that could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for traders with a price tag of only $0.14. However this price will go up soon, so be sure to lock in gains now before the price rises. This incremental price structure rewards early investors, ensuring that everyone gets a fair shot.

