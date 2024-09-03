Chainlink Developments Fire Up Price Action While Avalanche (AVAX) Falls Behind; Invest In This AI Crypto For 454% Rally

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, some projects emerge as clear winners while others struggle to keep pace. Chainlink (LINK), known for its reliable oracle services, has been on a remarkable trajectory fueled by strategic integrations and growing adoption.

Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX), a once-promising Ethereum competitor, has faced challenges and experienced a price decline.

While the crypto drama continues, a new contender, IntelMarkets (INTL) has emerged from the shadows and has garnered significant attention and investment in recent months with its presale soaring over $200k in funding. Let’s dive into the details!

Chainlink’s (LINK) New Integrations Fuel Growth

Chainlink (LINK) with its new integrations, such as the Base Layer 2 solution, which expands its capabilities with advanced features like Data Streams and Verifiable Random Function (VRF), LINK’s pricing, which is currently around $10.27, is reflective of these developments. Chainlink’s (LINK) standing as a vital source of secure randomness and real-time data for decentralized applications is cemented by these developments.

Market watchers are keeping a close eye on Chainlink (LINK) price movements which may move in either direction depending on overall market circumstances. While the current position indicates moderate volatility, the chance of large price changes exists. Chainlink’s (LINK) price might climb to $12 or fall to $8, depending on market conditions, making it a target for investors looking to capitalize on its recent growth and technical developments.

Avalanche (AVAX): Struggling to Rebound

The blockchain giant Ethereum (ETH) rival, Avalanche’s (AVAX) monthly price chart shows only lower lows, with a 16.93% drop. Avalanche (AVAX) is presently trading at $21.36 following a 6.25% intra-day loss.

Regarding technical indicators, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading below the 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, and even the AVAX/USD daily chart depicts a gloomy picture. Avalanche’s RSI is in the lower neutral zone, and the MACD Level is flashing sell signs, suggesting that a rebound is unlikely very soon.

But there is a light amidst this dark technical analysis, Avalanche (AVAX) is showing a surge of almost 90% in its trading volume, which is at around $221,781,709. It shows that there is a bearish sentiment around the project but the investors appear to be optimistic about AVAX’s rebound potential and taking this dip as a buying opportunity.

IntelMarkets (INTL): The Leading ICO of the Year?

Given its success over the last month, analysts have named IntelMarkets (INTL) the greatest initial coin offering (ICO) of the year 2024. IntelMarkets raised more than a whopping $200,000 from its ongoing presale, indicating that investors are enthusiastic about the project and its long-term prospects.

Fundamentally, IntelMarkets (INTL) is a cutting-edge trading platform that enables users to execute winning trades using algorithmic data and an AI-powered bot.

This specific AI bot stands out from the others in the $36.5 billion cryptocurrency trading sector because it can be customized. Traders can train the bot to trade using certain strategies or to follow specific trading trends. In addition, there are other features, including advanced charting software, copy trading, and 1000x leverage.

Furthermore, Intel Markets is one of the trading industry’s safest platforms. It held up well to around 100,000 penetration tests. In addition, Cyberscope has evaluated the smart contract on the platform to guarantee investment safety. Analysts predict that the price of IntelMarkets (INTL) will rally by 454% in the upcoming months due to the above-mentioned features and the endless support from investors.

