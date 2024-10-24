Chainlink Alternative. Cyber-Frog QUEX presents New-Gen Data Oracle: The Next Frontier in Blockchain with Hardware-Level Security and Multi-Source Insights.

QUEX has launched its next-generation Intelligent Data Oracle, a groundbreaking solution designed to provide top-level security for DeFi and cross-sourced data in RWA and Prediction markets. Built on the latest advancements in Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), QUEX Intelligent Data Oracle allows smart contracts to securely access, process, and verify any Web2 data across different blockchains. This next-gen solution offers security at the level of the underlying Intel TDX chips, eliminating the need to trust Quex as a team, oracle node operators, or any other intermediaries.



The Importance of Multi-Source Data for RWA Integrity

Reliable data is crucial for effective decision-making and risk management in RWA, but current solutions expose platforms to inaccuracies and manipulation, compromising financial integrity.

“Quex’s architecture can retrieve data from any web source, including those protected by credentials, and deliver it to its destination network,” says Dmitry Meshkov, Founder & CEO of QUEX. “Our challenge is to build a next-gen data oracle that offers the ultimate level of security while serving data to the maximum number of clients. QUEX’ team is ready to meet this challenge! We defend smart-contracts from manipulation attacks and offer a high-performance solution for complex computational demands.”



Prevent Costly Oracle Manipulation Attacks

Oracle vulnerabilities are one of the leading causes of financial loss in the DeFi space, often discovered only after manipulation attacks occur. These incidents dominate the landscape of blockchain hacks, exposing the weaknesses in existing oracle systems and causing severe financial and reputational damage. With QUEX’s Intelligent Data Oracle, platforms gain tamper-proof, verifiable data transfers, ushering in a new era of blockchain security.

What Sets QUEX Apart:

Hardware-Level Security: QUEX leverages TEEs and hardware-based cryptography to ensure the accuracy and security of data. [Read more]

Multi-Source Data Aggregation: QUEX enables seamless access to any data type without the delays of custom development.

Rapid Network Integration: Speed is essential for scalability. QUEX’s fast deployment across new networks expands its market reach.

Real-Time Data Feeds: With a pull-based model, developers can request HTTPS data on-demand or set up continuous real-time feeds.

Verifiable Computations: QUEX provides flexible post-processing and data operation capabilities, ensuring that only finalized, accurate results are used in contracts. [Read more]

How to Integrate:

QUEX Data Oracle is setting the benchmark for security and reliability in Defi, RWA and Prediction Markets. By pioneering a new standard for data verifiability, the company aims to fuel the next wave of growth for blockchain apps.

About QUEX

QUEX is a next-generation blockchain data oracle, designed to deliver secure, verified data for DeFi, RWA and Prediction Markets. Powered by hardware-based cryptography and TEEs, QUEX tackles the critical vulnerabilities in current oracle solutions, ensuring protection against manipulation and fostering trust.

