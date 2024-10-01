CESS Among 8 Blockchain Projects to Discuss DePIN on Capitol Hill – Shaping the Future of Decentralized Infrastructure

On October 2, 2024, decentralized storage and data infrastructure project CESS will participate in a pivotal Capitol Hill briefing organized by the Blockchain Association. The event will bring together key members of the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) sector, including Helium, GEODNET (Global Earth Observation Decentralized Network), Filecoin Foundation, Protocol Labs, Storj, Multicoin Capital, and CoinFund. These leaders, alongside CESS, will present their groundbreaking technologies to U.S. lawmakers, highlighting how DePIN can revolutionize critical industries, such as data storage, telecommunications, and energy by offering more secure and equitable access to resources.

This meeting marks a milestone for the blockchain and crypto industries, as it gives thought leaders a platform to demonstrate how decentralized networks can address some of the most pressing issues of the digital age, including data privacy, sovereignty and security. For CESS, a company at the forefront of decentralized storage, the event is a chance to showcase how its innovations can reshape the physical infrastructure landscape.

CESS’s Role in the Capitol Hill Briefing

The Capitol Hill briefing, led by the Blockchain Association, will serve as a forum for educating U.S. policymakers about the transformative power of DePIN technologies. CESS will share its unique solutions in decentralized storage and Content Decentralized Delivery Network (CD²N), emphasizing how they address real-world challenges in managing data across global networks. These technologies offer a robust framework for secure data sharing, which is becoming increasingly vital as concerns over data privacy and ownership continue to grow.

With CESS’s decentralized storage infrastructure, businesses and individuals can regain control over their data, ensuring it is managed securely while maintaining scalability. CESS will also illustrate how its solutions empower enterprises with large-scale data storage needs, solving issues related to data privacy violations and slow retrieval speeds. The company’s CD²N technology, in particular, facilitates fast, secure, and reliable content delivery, an essential component for industries reliant on data integrity and availability.

By participating in this briefing, CESS aims to provide lawmakers with a clear understanding of the benefits decentralized infrastructure can bring to the U.S. economy, particularly in sectors like telecommunications and data storage. The event will underscore how DePIN networks can offer more equitable access to critical infrastructure, ensuring that data is not only secure but also democratically accessible.

CESS’s Leadership in Decentralized Data Solutions

Since its inception in 2019, CESS has led the charge in developing decentralized storage solutions that are both scalable and secure. As a member of prominent organizations like the Blockchain Association and IEEE, CESS has been instrumental in advancing industry standards. Its recent involvement in the approval of IEEE P3233, a global standard for blockchain-based decentralized storage protocols, highlights its commitment to innovation and industry leadership.