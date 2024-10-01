Celebrating Our 6th Anniversary: XT.COM’s Journey of Innovation and Growth

Singapore, 1st October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, XT.COM is celebrating its 6th anniversary with a series of exciting events. Throughout October, under the theme “Celebrating Our Journey Together,” participants can win from a $1 million prize pool, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, USDT rewards, XT merchandise, and exclusive futures bonuses. As the Gateway to Asset and Highway to Wealth, XT.COM continues to empower its users and create new growth opportunities.

A Month of Celebrations and Rewards

During this celebratory period, XT has planned a series of events designed to engage both new and experienced traders. Trading competitions, lucky draws, AMAs and exclusive events offer everyone a chance to be part of the celebration. This anniversary isn’t just a reflection of XT’s growth—it’s a moment to give back to the loyal community that has supported the platform along the way.

WEB3 Asia Neon Night 2024: A Celebration to Remember

On September 18, XT kicked off its celebrations with Web3 Asia Neon Night 2024, held during Token 2049 in Singapore. The event brought together XT’s community, project teams, investors, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) for an unforgettable evening filled with food, drinks, and live music, celebrating the platform’s achievements and bright future in the blockchain space.

Looking Back at XT.COM’s Growth

2024 has been a remarkable year for XT, now ranked 24th in spot and 7th in derivatives on CoinMarketCap. Over the past years, the exchange has introduced over 800 tokens and 1,000+ trading pairs, featuring a diverse range of assets, including large market cap coins, DeFi tokens, NFTs, and meme coins through its Main Zone and Innovation Zone. To meet the increasing global demand for crypto, XT has expanded into strategic regions like Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas, establishing a presence in countries such as the UAE, Singapore, Türkiye, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Nigeria. Moving forward, we are committed to further expanding into key global markets.

2024 marked a significant milestone for XT,,as the platform achieved six years without any security incidents. This achievement has bolstered the platform’s credibility, fostering trust among users worldwide and attracting an even larger global audience.



Enhanced User Experience and Product Expansion

As part of its continuous commitment to enhancing user experience, XT offers a wide range of diverse products designed to meet the needs of both new and experienced traders. Users can seamlessly engage in currency transactions, OTC trading, Futures, Margin trading, and even purchase assets using credit cards. To further cater to the growing demand in the crypto space, the platform also supports various investment options like Staking, Saving, and Mining, ensuring all types of crypto investors are well-served.

XT.COM’s futures trading service stands out with its intuitive and user-friendly interface, providing advanced tools like real-time market data, sophisticated charting, and various order types, allowing both beginners and seasoned traders to efficiently implement their strategies.

With XT Earn, users have access to a variety of financial products, including Savings, Staking, and Cloud Mining, providing flexible investment options for both conservative and risk-seeking investors. Whether you’re looking for stable returns or higher yield opportunities, XT Earn has a solution that fits your investment profile.

XT.COM continues to prioritize user experience, offering a comprehensive suite of services and tools to empower crypto investors in their journey.

CEO’s Message on XT.COM’s 6th Anniversary

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, shared his thoughts on the platform’s growth:

“As we celebrate our 6th anniversary, we owe our success to our global community. Our journey has been one of innovation, security, and dedication to providing the best trading experience possible. We’re looking forward to pushing the boundaries further in the years to come.”

Looking Ahead

As XT.COM continues to evolve and expand its offerings, the platform remains committed to maintaining its place at the forefront of the global crypto market. For more information about XT.COM’s exclusive 6th-anniversary activities, visit the 6th-anniversary homepage on XT.COM or follow the hashtag #XT6th on Instagram, Twitter, and other social media networks.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN