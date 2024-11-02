Celebrate at 210 Restaurant! Discover Highwood’s Premier Live Music and Dining Experience

Looking for a unique and unforgettable spot to throw your next party? Welcome to 210, the heartbeat of Highwood, Illinois, where great food meets incredible live music! Located on Green Bay Road, 210 Restaurant is the ultimate venue to enjoy amazing live performances, delicious food, and a lively atmosphere that’s perfect for gatherings of all kinds. With a warm, inviting ambiance, a range of events to choose from, and top-notch service, 210 is where unforgettable memories are made.

A Venue for Every Occasion

210 Restaurant has become a cherished gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, hosting a reunion, or looking for a spot to enjoy live music with friends, 210 has everything you need to make your event special. Our venue combines a casual, welcoming environment with a full-service menu, great music, and a sense of community. With multiple spaces for both intimate gatherings and larger events, 210 is ready to bring your party vision to life.

Calendar & Tickets – Plan Your Night Out

With a packed schedule of live music performances and events, there’s always something happening at 210 Restaurant . Our Calendar & Tickets section makes it easy to see who’s performing and reserve your spot. From rock and jazz to blues and cover bands, our live music lineup is carefully curated to bring a variety of genres and energy to the stage. Fans can purchase tickets directly through our site, ensuring quick and convenient access to the shows they’re excited to see.

Host Your Event at 210 Restaurant

Planning an event? 210 Restaurant is more than just a restaurant—it’s a fully equipped venue designed to handle events of all sizes. Our Host Event option provides custom event packages to fit your needs. Our team will work closely with you to coordinate every detail, from seating arrangements to menu selections. Whether you want a formal sit-down dinner, a cocktail-style reception, or a dance floor, our flexible setup options allow us to accommodate all kinds of celebrations.

A Menu That Delivers Real Food for Every Taste

Food is at the heart of any gathering, and 210 Restaurant menu doesn’t disappoint. Focusing on “real food” made with fresh, quality ingredients, we offer a variety of delicious options to satisfy every palate. From flavorful appetizers to satisfying entrees, our kitchen creates dishes that guests love. Whether it’s a juicy burger, a vibrant salad, or a perfectly grilled steak, our menu brings the flavors to make your event memorable. Check out our full Menu to see all the options, including vegetarian and gluten-free choices for those with dietary preferences.

Loyalty Program – Join and Reap the Benefits

Frequent guests can take advantage of our Loyalty Program, which rewards members with exclusive offers and event invitations. Signing up is easy, and members are the first to know about special promotions, ticket discounts, and loyalty-only events. Our community is important to us, and we love giving back to those who make 210 a regular stop in their lives.

Make a Reservation

Reservations at 210 Restaurant ensure that you have a spot in the action, especially on nights when popular artists are performing. Reserve your table through our website or by calling 847.433.0304. With reservations available Wednesday through Sunday, planning a fun night out or a special celebration is easy and stress-free. For larger parties or special arrangements, our team is always ready to help with custom seating arrangements and accommodations.

Music & Entertainment

Live music is the soul of 210 Restaurant, and our dedication to supporting musicians and live performances has made us one of Highwood’s premier entertainment venues. Musicians of all genres are invited to perform at 210, adding a special vibe to every evening. For performers, our For Musicians section provides information on booking opportunities and performance details. We’re always looking for new talent to join our stage and bring fresh sounds to our audience.

Work at 210 – Join Our Team

If you’re passionate about food, music, and making people feel welcome, consider joining the 210 Restaurant family. Our Work at 210! section provides details on current job openings. From servers and kitchen staff to event coordinators, we’re always looking for dedicated individuals who share our love of hospitality and great service. Working at 210 offers a lively environment with plenty of opportunities to grow and be part of a close-knit team.

Convenient Location and Parking

Located at 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood, Illinois, getting to 210 is easy. If you’re coming from I94/41 or I294, simply exit at Half Day Road (Route 22) and proceed east. Turn left onto Green Bay Road, and you’ll find us in the second building on the left. To make your visit even more convenient, valet and street parking are available, ensuring easy access no matter how busy the night.

Stay Updated with 210’s Mailing List

For regular updates on upcoming events, special promotions, and exclusive offers, join our mailing list. Just add your email on our website to receive the latest news and announcements right in your inbox. It’s the best way to stay connected with 210 Restaurant and make sure you never miss a beat!

Contact Us

For questions, event bookings, or more information, you can reach us at:

Address:

210 Green Bay Road, Highwood, Illinois 60040

Phone:

847.433.0304

Email:

info@210restaurant.com

Our team is ready to help with reservations, bookings, and any inquiries to make your experience at 210 Restaurant memorable.

Hours of Operation

To accommodate our music and dining crowd, 210 is open from Wednesday to Sunday, with extended hours on weekends for those looking to enjoy a late night out:

– **Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday:** 5 PM – 10:30 PM

– **Friday and Saturday:** 5 PM – 1 AM

No matter when you visit, our team is here to provide a warm welcome and an evening filled with delicious food and live music.

Experience the History, Flavor, and Fun at 210

210 Restaurant has a rich history as a community gathering place, and we’re committed to creating a space where everyone feels at home. The Gallery and Testimonials sections on our website showcase the vibrant atmosphere, stunning live performances, and the joy that fills the room every night. We take pride in delivering an experience that our guests love, and our testimonials speak volumes about the lasting memories made here.

For Feedback, We Listen!

We value feedback from our guests, and our Leave Feedback option allows you to share your experience. Your comments and suggestions help us keep improving and delivering the best in dining and entertainment. Whether it’s your first time or your hundredth, we want to hear from you and make every visit special.

Directions and Parking

For those unfamiliar with the area, getting to 210 is easy. Simply take I94/41 or I294, exit at Half Day Road/Route 22, and head east to Green Bay Road. Valet parking and ample street parking make it easy for guests to access the venue without hassle, ensuring you can focus on enjoying the night.

Connect with 210 on Social Media

Stay in the loop by following us on social media! We share updates, event photos, and highlights, so you’re always in the know about what’s happening at 210.

Join the Fun at 210!

Ready for a night filled with live music, great food, and unforgettable memories? Come visit us at 210 Green Bay Road in Highwood, Illinois, and see why we’re the area’s favorite spot for parties, events, and celebrations. With a vibrant atmosphere, diverse menu, and an incredible lineup of musicians, every visit is a chance to relax, celebrate, and connect.