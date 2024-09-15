CeFi and DeFi Leaders Converge at Exclusive Pre-TOKEN2049 Singapore B2B’s Executive Night

In an era marked by the rapid convergence of traditional finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), the boundaries between these two worlds are becoming increasingly blurred. As the financial landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, industry leaders are seeking opportunities to navigate this new paradigm and forge meaningful connections.

ChainUp, Singapore-based blockchain solutions company is proud to present the CeFi and DeFi B2B Executive Night, a pivotal gathering for industry leaders and innovators scheduled for September 16, 2024, at CÉ LA VI Singapore, ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 race weekend. This exclusive Pre-TOKEN2049 event coincides with ChainUp’s 7th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey.

Connect with influential figures and gain insights into the latest trends shaping the digital asset landscape at this exclusive event. Attendees, including founders, CEOs, and top executives from CeFi, DeFi, technology, and investment sectors, will engage in in-depth discussions covering the full spectrum of the digital asset industry. These discussions will encompass the convergence of CeFi and DeFi, institutional adoption, regulatory developments, and the transformative potential of Web3, fostering an environment ripe for innovation and strategic partnerships.

Reflecting on a year of resilience and growth in a challenging market, ChainUp’s COO, Chung Ho emphasized: “This premier gathering not only celebrates our 7th year but also underscores our commitment to driving innovation within the increasingly regulated financial landscape. As ChainUp strategically moves towards the regulated space, we’re excited to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and collectively shape the future of finance.”

The pre-TOKEN2049 CeFi and DeFi B2B Executive Night are joined by co-organizers, B2 Network, a modular Bitcoin (BTC) L2 DeFi ecosystem that introduces B2 rollup to users and developers; Sinohope, a Hong Kong-listed digital asset custody and management service provider; Diamond sponsors Huawei Cloud, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower business digital transformation; Gold sponsors Odyssey, explore a new era of Memcoins with Odyssey Exchange, eventflo, a data-driven Web3 event management platform powered with FloCoin incentivization, exSat, a groundbreaking BTC docking layer solution that enhances BTC’s scalability; Silver sponsors Pell, a BTC restaking platform build on Omnichain Trust Network; eCloudrover, an AI-centric cloud solutions service provider for business digitalization; Supported by fractl, Blockchain Association Singapore, and Singapore Fintech Association.

For more information and continued updates on CeFi and DeFi B2B Executive Night, please visit the ChainUp’s official website event page. Tickets are now available for purchase on our Lu.ma event page.

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a Singapore-based blockchain tech provider, offers solutions for the future of finance, including white-label exchange softwares, award-winning digital asset custody solutions, and more. With over 1,000 clients and reaching 60 million end-users, ChainUp is a trusted partner for Web3 founders and institutions.We provide a complete suite of blockchain solutions for businesses all within one platform. This includes infrastructure development and provision of essential resources, technical knowledge, and capabilities. To be the trusted partner for the financial institutions in navigating the digital asset landscape.