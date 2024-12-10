Cart.com Purchases OceanX 

Cart.com has purchased OceanX.

Bill Guthy, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Guthy-Renker, will also serve as a strategic advisor to Cart.com.

About 200 OceanX employees will join the Cart.com team as part of the transaction.

The company will also add two new facilities totaling over 600,000 square feet to its network, including a west coast distribution hub in Southern California and its third facility near Columbus, Ohio.

Cart.com is the leading provider of interconnected omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies.

Why did Cart.com purchase OceanX?

Cart.com, a leading unified commerce solutions provider, said on Tuesday that it has acquired OceanX, the wholly owned fulfillment operations arm of Guthy-Renker. The acquisition further strengthens Cart.com’s position as a leader in mid-market to enterprise logistics and expands its tech-enabled capabilities to support high-volume beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands.

Bill Guthy, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Guthy-Renker, will also serve as a strategic advisor to Cart.com as the company extends its multichannel selling and logistics offerings to new verticals and geographies, the company said.

Omair Tariq, Cart.com’s Founder & CEO, commented, “Acquiring OceanX is part of Cart.com’s strategy to continue to scale our platform and capabilities across industries, leveraging our proprietary technology to improve efficiency and deliver superior results to our clients and their customers. By deploying our Constellation OMS and WMS software and seasoned operations team across these two new facilities, we will improve order visibility, labor efficiency, shipping costs and customer satisfaction for the benefit of our new clients.”

Rick Odum, Chief Executive Officer of Guthy-Renker, said,“Cart.com has built a comprehensive, enterprise-grade logistics network with modern, digital capabilities that offer unparalleled visibility, control and efficiency for our brands. This partnership will marry our own channel and marketing expertise with their track record of driving growth and savings for high-volume, high-SKU brands, supercharging performance across our portfolio.”

How many OceanX employees will join the Cart.com team?

The company said that about 200 OceanX employees will join the Cart.com team as part of the transaction, and it will also add two new facilities totaling over 600,000 square feet to its network, including a west coast distribution hub in Southern California and its third facility near Columbus, Ohio. The company now has 17 omnichannel fulfillment and distribution centers with nearly 10 million square feet and over 1,600 team members.

Through the acquisition, Cart.com will enable many iconic brands, including Meaningful Beauty, The Body Firm, Smileactives, and Westmore Beauty, to see, control, and orchestrate their supply chains with the same sophistication as the world’s most dominant retailers, the report stated.

Cart.com is the leading provider of interconnected omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to unify order and inventory management from product discovery to product delivery. The company's enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world's most beloved brands and complex companies to achieve omnichannel excellence and drive more efficient growth.